UPDATE: Champaign kitchen fire out

New 10:42 a.m. Monday:



The Champaign Fire Department reported at 10:39 a.m. that the fire was out.

The kitchen fire at 907 S Mattis has been professionally and quickly extinguished. #ISOClass1 @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/4NWzLqDZDd — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) November 19, 2018

**



Original story 10:21 a.m. Monday:



Champaign County METCAD reports a kitchen fire at 907 South Mattis Avenue in Champaign.



Champaign fire crews were called to the scene at around 10:15 a.m. Monday.



You should avoid the area and give first responders room to work.