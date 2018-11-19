Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: Champaign kitchen fire out
UPDATE: Champaign kitchen fire out

Mon, 11/19/2018 - 10:42am | Tim Ditman

New 10:42 a.m. Monday:

The Champaign Fire Department reported at 10:39 a.m. that the fire was out.

Original story 10:21 a.m. Monday:

Champaign County METCAD reports a kitchen fire at 907 South Mattis Avenue in Champaign.

Champaign fire crews were called to the scene at around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

You should avoid the area and give first responders room to work.

 

