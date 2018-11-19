UPDATE: no one hurt in Champaign kitchen fire

New 11:17 a.m. Monday:



Two Champaign residents will be living elsewhere for a couple days after unattended cooking on the stove led to flames Monday.



The city's deputy fire marshal Randy Smith said crews went to 907 South Mattis Avenue at around 10:15 a.m. They found the flames had spread to some cabinets.



Smith called the damage "moderate" and said it was contained to the kitchen. He did not immediately have a dollar amount for damages.



No one was hurt.



New 10:42 a.m. Monday:



The Champaign Fire Department reported at 10:39 a.m. that the fire was out.

The kitchen fire at 907 S Mattis has been professionally and quickly extinguished. #ISOClass1 @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/4NWzLqDZDd — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) November 19, 2018

Original story 10:21 a.m. Monday:



Champaign County METCAD reports a kitchen fire at 907 South Mattis Avenue in Champaign.



Champaign fire crews were called to the scene at around 10:15 a.m. Monday.



You should avoid the area and give first responders room to work.