Monday, November 19, 2018

UPDATE: no one hurt in Champaign kitchen fire
UPDATE: no one hurt in Champaign kitchen fire

Mon, 11/19/2018 - 11:17am | Tim Ditman

New 11:17 a.m. Monday:

Two Champaign residents will be living elsewhere for a couple days after unattended cooking on the stove led to flames Monday.

The city's deputy fire marshal Randy Smith said crews went to 907 South Mattis Avenue at around 10:15 a.m. They found the flames had spread to some cabinets.

Smith called the damage "moderate" and said it was contained to the kitchen. He did not immediately have a dollar amount for damages.

No one was hurt.

New 10:42 a.m. Monday:

The Champaign Fire Department reported at 10:39 a.m. that the fire was out.

Original story 10:21 a.m. Monday:

Champaign County METCAD reports a kitchen fire at 907 South Mattis Avenue in Champaign.

Champaign fire crews were called to the scene at around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

You should avoid the area and give first responders room to work.

 

