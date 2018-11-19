UPDATE: No one hurt in kitchen fire at Champaign home

UPDATE, 11:17 a.m. Monday:

CHAMPAIGN — Two residents will be living elsewhere for a couple days after some food that was left unattended on the stove caused a fire Monday in their kitchen. No one was hurt.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said about 10:15 a.m., firefighters were called to 907 S. Mattis Ave., where they found that the flames had spread to some cabinets.

Smith called the damage "moderate" and said it was contained to the kitchen. He did not immediately have a dollar amount for damages.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 10:42 a.m. Monday:

The Champaign Fire Department reported at 10:39 a.m. that the fire was out.

The kitchen fire at 907 S Mattis has been professionally and quickly extinguished. #ISOClass1 @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/4NWzLqDZDd — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) November 19, 2018

* * * * *

Original story, published 10:21 a.m. Monday:

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County METCAD is reporting a kitchen fire at 907 S. Mattis Ave., C.

Champaign firefighters were called to the scene about 10:15 a.m. Monday.

You should avoid the area and give first responders room to work.