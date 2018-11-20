Another singled out for local gang violence arrested

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kenichi Townsend, 22, of Urbana and Champaign, arrested Sunday, April 15, 2018, on charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery in connection with the Dec. 27, 2017, holdup of the Circle K at 407 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. Other Related Content UPDATE: Police identify six offenders suspected in gang violence

The fifth of six men wanted for Champaign-Urbana gang violence has been picked up in McLean County.



Bloomington police said early Monday morning, an officer stopped a vehicle near Washington and Lee. One person got out, and the officer saw drugs in the vehicle. A search then turned up cannabis, heroin and two handguns.



Police arrested four people, including 23 year-old Kenichi Townsend, who lists addresses in Champaign and Urbana. Townsend was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery.



Among those singled out by local police for gang violence, police are still looking for 28 year-old Jamar Vincent Lewis of Champaign.