Another singled out for local gang violence arrested
The fifth of six men wanted for Champaign-Urbana gang violence has been picked up in McLean County.
Bloomington police said early Monday morning, an officer stopped a vehicle near Washington and Lee. One person got out, and the officer saw drugs in the vehicle. A search then turned up cannabis, heroin and two handguns.
Police arrested four people, including 23 year-old Kenichi Townsend, who lists addresses in Champaign and Urbana. Townsend was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery.
Among those singled out by local police for gang violence, police are still looking for 28 year-old Jamar Vincent Lewis of Champaign.
