Fifth of six men wanted in connection with C-U gang violence arrested

BLOOMINGTON — The fifth of six men wanted in connection with gang violence in Champaign-Urbana has been picked up in McLean County.

Bloomington police said Kenichi Townsend, 23, who listed addresses in Champaign and Urbana, was among four people arrested during a traffic stop early Monday morning in that city.

Police said when they stopped the vehicle, one person got out, and the officer saw drugs inside. A search then turned up cannabis, heroin and two handguns.

Townsend was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery.

The last person local police are seeking in connection with gang violence in C-U is Jamar Vincent Lewis, 28, of Champaign.