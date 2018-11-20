Fifth of six men wanted in connection with C-U gang violence arrested
BLOOMINGTON — The fifth of six men wanted in connection with gang violence in Champaign-Urbana has been picked up in McLean County.
Bloomington police said Kenichi Townsend, 23, who listed addresses in Champaign and Urbana, was among four people arrested during a traffic stop early Monday morning in that city.
Police said when they stopped the vehicle, one person got out, and the officer saw drugs inside. A search then turned up cannabis, heroin and two handguns.
Townsend was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery.
The last person local police are seeking in connection with gang violence in C-U is Jamar Vincent Lewis, 28, of Champaign.
