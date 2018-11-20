LIVE! Gonzaga

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Trent Frazier put Illinois on his back in the second half of Monday's first-round Maui Invitational game against No. 3 Gonzaga. The Illini sophomore guard scored 27 of his game-high 29 points after halftime to threaten the upset.

Down two points with 16 seconds to play, Illinois got the ball in Frazier's hands, but he missed the potential go-ahead three-pointer. Gonzaga answered with four straight points — two Jeremy Jones free throws and a Rui Hachimura dunk — and the Bulldogs avoided the upset with an 84-78 victory.

Illinois (1-2) will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Iowa State in the consolation bracket at Lahaina Civic Center.

Gonzaga 69, Illinois 57 — 8:00 left in 2nd half

The good? Giorgi Bezhanishvili is having himself a game. The Illinois freshman forward is tied with Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura for the game high with 17 points right now. Bezhanishvili also has five rebounds.

Also good? Da'Monte Williams and Aaron Jordan have combined for 15 rebounds.

The bad? The Illini keep fouling. Gonzaga has been in the bonus since the 13-minute mark in the second half, and the Bulldogs are 20 of 29 at the free throw line so far (compared to Illinois' 7 of 11).

Also bad? Gonzaga is shooting 55 percent from the field overall. That includes a 15 of 18 shooting on layups alone. The Bulldogs have 32 points in the pain.

Gonzaga 52, Illinois 41 — 15:56 left in 2nd half

Any potential Illinois upset was going to come in a high scoring game. Gonzaga's going to get its points. The Illini had to be just as good offensively. So far, that hasn't happened, and Illinois is also — perhaps not surprisingly — giving up too many looks at the basket. The Bulldogs are capitalizing.

Gonzaga 39, Illinois 32 — Halftime

Trent Frazier ... 1 of 6 shooting and 2 points

Ayo Dosunmu ... 1 of 5 shooting and 4 points

Kipper Nichols ... 0 of 1 shooting, 0 points and just 4 minutes played.

And yet Illinois only trails the No. 3 team in the country by seven points. Pretty impressive when you consider the Illini are shooting 25 percent from three-point range, 37.5 percent from the field overall and 55.6 percent from the free throw line.

How are the Illini doing this? Forcing 14 Gonzaga turnovers helps. So does getting 11 points from freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili and eight more from senior guard Aaron Jordan.

To the Twitter machine!

Illini trail Gonzaga 39-32 at half. Illini hanging in there but shooting terrible. Hard listening to Bill Walton. — Doug Schorpp (@schorpp1955) November 20, 2018

I will say if Ayo & Trent find their stroke this game could get reeeeeeeeal interesting #illini — Andrew J. Fulk (@fulknA) November 20, 2018

This could still get ugly. I hope not. But we have to figure some things out on offense. #Illini — Kevin Johnson (@kdjohn34) November 20, 2018

Not a bad half of basketball from the Illini. Of course they are keeping it close so I can't go to bed. #Illini #MauiInvitational — Corey Blue (@Fuhgedaboudit04) November 20, 2018

Considering what they got from Ayo, Trent and Feliz, that wasn’t all that bad of a half. #Illini — Michael Szwaja (@ChiSportsTweetr) November 20, 2018

Man, that out of nowhere big that fits a system perfectly that Wisconsin or any successful mid-major that makes a tourney run has... we finally have that. Thanks Giorgi B. This is nice. #illini pic.twitter.com/RSOPaG3HRx — Blair Bruns (@BlairBruns) November 20, 2018

I am very happy with the style #Illini are playing with. Would though like better shot selection. If only we made 2-3 more shots earlier on... — Joe Hall (@J_hall35) November 20, 2018

After this Illini and Zags ESPN broadcast I think it’s time to start talking about Jason Benetti as one of the best in the game. Not just for his grind but the prep he had to have to be on Bill Walton’s level (sort of). — Tim Reusche (@TimReusche) November 20, 2018

Good 1st half for #illini . Too bad we have to listen to drunk Bill Walton — Kris Getty (@49ers88) November 20, 2018

Gonzaga 25, Illinois 22 — 7:46 left in 1st half

Illinois has forced nine Gonzaga turnovers. Not being able to do much with them (just seven points off those turnovers) is why the Illini are still trailing the third-ranked Bulldogs. But the pressure defense is frustrating Gonzaga, and if this is an Aaron Jordan game (he's made two three-pointer so far) the Illini could be in good shape.

This game is absolutely nuts/ fun. We play so hard. A little smarter now... #Illini — Lance Rabenort (@rabo12) November 20, 2018

Illinois making Gonzaga battle... Illini defense is ruthless — Kobe (@ktb_21) November 20, 2018

The amount of #Illini fans at this game man. I’ll put our base against anyone — Only at Illinois (@Only_Illinois) November 20, 2018

Listening to Bill Walton call an Illini Basketball game is one of the greatest joys of my life — Alex Simon (@skyteymonster) November 20, 2018

Btw this is fun basketball. I like this basketball. More please. #illini — Joel Schmidt (@jschmidt9) November 20, 2018

Gonzaga 15, Illinois 14 — 11:47 left in 1st half

Neither team is displaying terrific shot selection through the first half of the first half (beyond the post looks for Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Rui Hachimura). The Illini and Bulldogs are shooting a combined 39 percent, but both teams are settling for some jump shots. Trent Frazier pulling up from 13 feet in transition was not a great shot for Illinois.

Gonzaga 8, Illinois 6 — 15:57 left in 1st half

A few observations from the first 4 minutes ...

— Two players have scored all the points. Rui Hachimura has Gonzaga's eight points (on 3 of 5 shooting), and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has Illinois' six points (and has made all three of his shots).

— Obviously, the rest of the Illini haven't made any shots. Guards are forcing things a little bit, and that's both on shots and lob attempts. Particularly the latter. Neither lob has even been close to actually creating a scoring opportunity.

— Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols have both drawn a charge so far. Frazier actually drew two, but getting a forearm to the chest on the "second" was actually called a "block."

Illinois vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Back to normal in Maui for the Illini with Trent Frazier clearing concussion protocol.

Illinois vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

A potential upset tonight for Illinois — despite the long odds, there is still the chance — would at least put the Illini a little closer to the top 25 radar. You don't beat the third-ranked team in the country and not at least enter the conversation (until more games ... and perhaps different results happen).

Anyway, as an AP Top 25 voter, I'd have to at least start considering Illinois. The first two weeks of the poll have already delivered plenty of movement. Here's how I voted today ...

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Gonzaga

4. Tennessee

5. Virginia

6. Michigan

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Nevada

10. Auburn

11. Virginia Tech

12. Kansas State

13. Florida State

14. Michigan State

15. Mississippi State

16. LSU

17. UCLA

18. Iowa

19. Clemson

20. Oregon

21. Furman

22. Buffalo

23. Ohio State

24. Texas

25. Indiana

My ballot breakdown: Kind of a wild week in the Top 25, with one team responsible for the most movement. Defending national champions Villanova dropped out of our ballot after a rough week. First was nothing short of a beatdown at home against Michigan. Then came another home loss in overtime to Furman. So the Wolverines jumped into the top 10, and the Paladins onto our ballot after taking down a second Final Four team in as many weeks.

Illinois vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona just came back to beat Iowa State, making the top seeds 3 for 3 so far today at Lahaina Civic Center. Illinois has some pretty long odds to snap that streak. In fact, Gonzaga is currently a 16-point favorite.

Illini fans would obviously prefer the upset, but a consolation bracket showdown with Iowa State makes for some interesting storylines. The potential for an Ayo Dosunmu vs. Talen Horton-Tucker showdown is ... interesting. To say the least. Horton-Tucker finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones against Arizona.

But that's not all. Not only did the Illini recruit the former Simeon standout, but they were also involved with Iowa State freshmen Zion Griffin and George Conditt. They played much more limited roles against Arizona and neither scored.

Illinois vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

You might have missed this. You really shouldn't.

Illinois vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

A quick recap of the earlier action today in Maui ...

Auburn's overtime victory against Xavier came despite the Musketeers knocking down 10 three-pointers and shooting lights out at the free throw line. Former Illinois recruiting target Paul Scruggs had 16 points for Xavier.

Auburn was led by Bryce Brown's 26 points and Jared Harper's 25. The Tigers are ready for the "three games in three days" nature of the tournament ... even though the next game will be against No. 1 Duke.

" I feel like we're more ready than anybody to be honest with you," Brown said. "We have an extremely deep team so I feel like with guards and the bigs we have a lot of depth, so me and Jared played heavy minutes today we're going to depend on our other guards and other bigs to step in and probably play a few more minutes tomorrow just to help with that fatigue that we took today.

"That's what I like about this team, just the depth. So I feel like we're more prepared than anybody with the experience and the players we have."

Auburn is set to face Duke tomorrow after the Blue Devils dominated San Diego State. All four of Duke's freshmen starters hit double figures against the Aztecs. R.J. Barrett led the way with 20 points, Cam Reddish had 16, Tre Jones added 14 and Zion Williamson finished with 13 points.

"I mean, it's the ultimate measuring stick for us," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "We played the No. 1 team in the country, we did some things well, obviously there's some things that they do way better than we do. Sometimes that's just talent and it's obviously good coaching — Coach K knows what he's doing.

"I thought they played the game the right way, they moved the ball, they shared the ball, they executed their game plan and so I'm glad we got a chance to play them."

Illinois vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

OK, can we talk about this for a minute?

Maybe you don't care about uniform choices. If so, just come back in a few minutes for more basketball-related content. But if you do ...

The best decision Illinois made — forced to wait until next season to get a complete jersey overhaul — was to get rid of the zig-zag look from the John Groce era and initial Nike rebrand. It was not a fan favorite. The simpler stripe this year? Much better.

The true fan favorite? The Fighting Illini throwbacks, and the new orange alternate is phenomenal.

Let's be honest. This is the game Illinois fans have been waiting for. The Illini are about an hour from tipoff against No. 3 Gonzaga in the final game of the first round of the Maui Invitational ... and they've got nothing to lose.

Hang with the Bulldogs but ultimately lose? That's what everyone's expecting. Pull the upset? Maybe this season plays out a little differently than expected.

An early evening tipoff in Hawaii means some late night basketball back on the mainland for any Illinois fans not at Lahaina Civic Center on Maui. It's been a long day of basketball on the island already. Auburn took down Xavier in overtime, Duke blew the doors off San Diego State and Arizona and Iowa State are in the midst of closing out their first-round game.

That leaves the Illini and Bulldogs as the nightcap. Illinois is coming off a home loss to Georgetown. Gonzaga beat Texas A&M by 20-plus to stay unbeaten. It goes without saying the Illini face a serious challenge as they try to add to their Hawaiian hardware after winning the 2012 Maui Invitational in John Groce's first season as coach.

With an hour until tip, catch up on our Illinois basketball coverage in advance of tonight's game and revel in the fact that this guy (see below) is on the call.

— Will Trent Frazier play tonight?

— Starters, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— Full Maui Invitational breakdown

— Buy-in from Illini showing in style of play

— Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Basketball in Hawaii

— Got Illini questions? Scott Richey has answers in his chat