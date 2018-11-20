LIVE! Iowa State

Image Gallery: Maui Invitational 2018: Illinois vs. Gonzaga » more Photo by: Marco Garcia Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) is defended by Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Illinois 39, Iowa State 34 — Halftime

Trent Frazier missed all four of his shots and didn't score in the first half. Also scoreless, Giorgi Bezhanishvili spent the final 16-plus minutes of the half on the bench with two fouls. Kipper Nichols didn't score either in the first half, meaning three of Illinois' five starters were essentially a non-factor.

Aaron Jordan carried the torch for the Illini starters with 11 points (including three made thee-pointers). Ayo Dosunmu added nine points, too.

The standout from the first 20 minutes, though? Alan Griffin. The freshman guard hit two three-pointers, attacked the basket with the ball in his hands (and without) and scored a career high 11 points in the first half. Not to mention a couple rebounds and a steal. Griffin played well in the second half against Gonzaga last night. Add in today's performance so far, and you'd have to think the 6-5 guard has earned himself a real bump in playing time moving forward.

Also of note in terms of playing time? Tevian Jones has yet to see any action today after playing just more than 1 minute against Gonzaga.

To the Twitter machine!

#Illini up at the half and they’ve gotten very little out of some key guys.



We have so many more scoring options this year than we’ve had in a long time... — Illini4Life (@Illini_in_KS) November 20, 2018

Another good half where you get nothing from Trent. See if he has anything in the tank for second half. #Illini — Michael Szwaja (@ChiSportsTweetr) November 20, 2018

HUGE minutes by De La Rosa. Yes, he’s limited and yes, he doesn’t move very well against mobile Bigs, but held his own and played his tail off. Any production is added bonus. Saved #Illini during foul trouble woes. — Matt McCumber (@MDM2582) November 20, 2018

Really solid first half. Got nothing from Frazier, Kipper and Giorgi and are up 5. This freshman class has been phenomenal so far this year #Illini — Josh Mundt (@mundtdog16) November 20, 2018

“What a game, what a tournament, what an island” Bill Walton going into halftime of #Illini/#ISU. He’s a national treasure. — Adam Sager (@AdamGSager) November 20, 2018

****

Iowa State 19, Illinois 18 — 7:50 left in 1st half

Giorgi Bezhanishvili picked up two early fouls and hasn't played since, but the freshman forward isn't the only Illini struggling to keep his hands to himself. Kipper Nichols has two fouls. So does Trent Frazier.

Illinois is one foul away from putting Iowa State in the double bonus, and given the Illini's propensity to foul — especially this week in Maui — that could mean a lot of freebies for the Cyclones. Iowa State is already 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

****

Illinois 10, Iowa State 10 — 11:59 left in 1st half

Make that three combined shot clock violations in the first 8 minutes, 1 second now that Iowa State is on the board with one. Neither of these teams is doing much of what would be called "good" on offense. Illinois shooting 38 percent actually leads the way given the Cyclones are shooting 20 percent.

Ayo Dosunmu (a pair of three-pointers for six points) is a lone bright spot for the Illini in the early going. He's got some energy on an afternoon where Illinois as a team doesn't have much.

Fun fact: Both Illinois and Iowa State have a freshman in the No. 0 jersey with the last name Griffin ... Alan Griffin for the Illini and Zion Griffin for the Cyclones.

****

Iowa State 7, Illinois 3 — 15:45 left in 1st half

The idea behind picking Illinois to win this game was based on the momentum the Illini might have on their side from last night's near upset of No. 3 Gonzaga. Instead, the Illini look like a team that just played 15 hours ago. So far Illinois has more turnovers (four) than points (three), and half of those turnovers came on a shot clock violation and a 10-second call.

Also not ideal about Illinois' start was two fouls on Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game and a foul on Adonis De La Rosa in the first 30 seconds he was on the court. Luckily for the Illini, Iowa State doesn't have a ton of size.

****

Illinois vs. Iowa State — 4 p.m., ESPN2

No surprises for either starting lineup today.

****

Illinois vs. Iowa State — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Some box score breakdown from last night's game ...

— Plenty has been made of Trent Frazier's 29 points, but the Illinois sophomore guard also had five steals.

— Frazier also drew nine fouls.

— Illinois shooting 5 of 9 from the free throw line in the first half? Not ideal. Shooting 9 of 10 in the second half was, of course, much better.

— Gonzaga shooting 35 total free throws because of 27 Illinois fouls? Also not ideal.

— Five turnovers is too many from Giorgi Bezhanishvili. A couple of them happened because of unnecessary risks he took ... like a cross-court bounce pass in transition.

— Tevian Jones playing 1 minute, 14 seconds was kind of surprising, but he has been a little up and down in the early going of his career.

— Alan Griffin had the best plus/minus of all the Illini at plus-7. Ayo Dosunmu had the worst at minus-20.

Back for more. #Illini vs. Iowa State | 4 CT | ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/CsvahkNSNE — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 20, 2018

Check out the third photo in that tweet. Tuscola native Jordan Bozarth (brother of Warriors' boys' basketball coach Justin Bozarth) is in Maui. Apparently that moment happened because the fan bus was turned around and given to the team instead to get them to Lahaina Civic Center.

****

Illinois vs. Iowa State — 4 p.m., ESPN2

Jason Benetti is again doing play-by-play for today's Illini game. That means ... more Bill Walton! Let's just say based on the reactions and replies on Twitter, the Illinois fan base is not thrilled with the idea. In fact, I'd say 90 percent hate it. That might be some lingering 2001 Elite Eight feelings working their way into the mix, but I think most people just can't stand him.

I'm all the way on board with more Bill Walton.

Bill Walton: "Did your dad play for Jerry Tarkanian?"



Jason Benetti: "My dad was an air traffic controller."



Bill Walton: "How cool would it have been, though, if your dad had played for Jerry Tarkanian?" — Jason Beck (@beckjason) November 20, 2018

Bill Walton says a lot of things over 2.5 hours of live TV. Last night, I tried to keep a running tab of his best lines. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Pee74taOhK — Trevor Vallese (@TVallese) November 20, 2018

I’ve learned more about humpback whales during this college basketball game than I’ve learned in my entire adult life. Thank you Bill Walton. — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) November 20, 2018

Jason Benetti wants to talk basketball, Bill Walton wants to talk botany. This is the pinnacle of sports broadcasting. — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) November 20, 2018

I need more Bill Walton in my life. Goes from saying the refs should quit calling tic tac fouls to explaining volcanic island formation and the biodiversity contained on them without missing a beat. — The Fireball Kid (@krakhouse) November 20, 2018

To everyone else its the Maui Invitational. To Bill Walton its just another Monday pic.twitter.com/JJ4YF4KD8n — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 20, 2018

Yeah, but does your precious football game have Bill Walton barking going into commercial? pic.twitter.com/Gkuu7X1mUH — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) November 20, 2018

A sampling of where the Hall of Famer went during yesterday's broadcast ...

****

Illinois nearly pulled off one of its biggest upsets in some time early this morning (non-island time). Now the Illini are back on the court for round two in Lahaina with a consolation bracket showdown with Iowa State ... a game that isn't exactly lacking for a juicy storyline or two.

How will Illinois bounce back from what almost was against No. 3 Gonzaga? Will the short turnaround hurt? Can Trent Frazier dominate again like he did in the second half against the Bulldogs?

Those are the questions we'll get answers to in about an hour as Illinois and Iowa State get back to Maui Invitational action at the Lahaina Civic Center.

In case you missed it — and staying up until 1 a.m. to catch all of last night's game might have been a struggle — here's all of our coverage to persue while you wait for Illini-Cyclones to tip off ...

— From radio row: Barnhart's breakdown

— Illini Basketball Report Card vs. Gonzaga

— Starters, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick for Illinois vs. Iowa State

Upset bid falls short in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Trent Frazier maybe showed some effects of missing a week of practice in concussion protocol during the first half of Illinois’ first-round Maui Invitational game against No. 3 Gonzaga on Monday night.

The Illini sophomore guard was just 1 of 6 from the field in the first 20 minutes and had just two points. Bouncing back from that slow a start would have been a struggle a year ago for Frazier — something he readily admitted. This year? He told his teammates at halftime he had to do more.

And he did.

Frazier scored 27 of his game-high 29 points in the second half. His three-point barrage sparked Illinois’ comeback and upset attempt, but Gonzaga fended Frazier and the Illini off for an 84-78 victory in front of a 2,400 sellout crowd at Lahaina Civic Center.

To continue reading, click here.