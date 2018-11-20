No strike in Unit 4: Teachers, district agree on three-year contract

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tue, 11/20/2018 - 8:44pm | Tim Mitchell

CHAMPAIGN — There will be no strike by Unit 4 teachers, after all.

The Champaign school district and Champaign Federation of Teachers tentatively agreed to a new, three-year contract Tuesday night, pending formal votes by union and school board members.

The deal was struck during the 11th negotiating session. Had a deal not been reached, the union was prepared to strike on Monday.

More to come on this developing story.


 

