Second man dies after head-on crash last week on U.S. 45

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press Debris from a head-on collision between a car and a garbage truck is strewn over U.S. 45 on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, south of Thomasboro. Five people were seriously injured in the wreck.

URBANA — A second man has died from injuries suffered in Friday's head-on collision between a car and garbage truck on U.S. 45 near Thomasboro.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Tuesday morning that Brandon Rush, 33, of Champaign was pronounced dead around 12:15 p.m. Monday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Mr. Rush was one of three passengers in the car driven by Johnterrieon Carter, 23, of Urbana, who died Friday night.

Illinois State Police said the car was traveling south shortly after noon Friday when Mr. Carter lost control for an unknown reason, crossed the median and hit a northbound garbage truck.

The car came to a rest in the median, while the garbage truck came to a rest in a field.

Police said all four men in the car — Johnterrieon Carter; Mr. Rush; Da Dreon B. Carter, 23, of Rantoul; and Kamareion J. Barber, 23, of Urbana — were not wearing seat belts and were ejected in the crash.

They and the driver of the garbage truck, Ronald L. Lewis, 67, of Tuscola, were all taken to hospital with serious injuries. Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana reported Tuesday that Da Dreon Carter was in fair condition. Carle did not have information on Barber or Lewis.