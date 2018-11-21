18-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside north Champaign store

CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana 18-year-old is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound he received while in the parking lot of a store in north Champaign just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Champaign police Lt. Nate Rath said police are trying to figure out if his shooting was related to one about an hour and 20 minutes earlier in which a house was hit by several gunshots.

The first shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South State Street, which is just south of William Street. Rath said there were people in the house but no one was injured.

Then, at 7:53 p.m., the 18-year-old from Urbana was in the parking lot of Golden Hour, a convenience store at 301 Bloomington Road, when several shots were fired in his direction and he was hit. Rath said police are not certain if there was more than one shooter. Rath declined to say what part of his body was hit.

People living in the area reported hearing several shots. The convenience store is about 1.5 miles due north of the house that was riddled by bullets.

The shootings come on the heels of a report the city council received earlier this week related to the CU Fresh Start program, which is aimed at reducing gun violence. They heard that through October of this year, there have been eight people killed in Champaign and Urbana; about 30 people shot; and approximately 47 incidents of property damage.

Police have no suspect information in either shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app.