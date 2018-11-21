LIVE! Xavier

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Xavier turned a two point halftime lead into an 83-74 victory against Illinois in the seventh-place game at the Maui Invitational. The Musketeers shot 57 percent as a team and had four players in double figures.

Quentin Goodin led Xavier with 15 points. Illinois freshman Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 19 points. The Illini (1-4) will return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Center against Mississippi Valley State.

Xavier 68, Illinois 59 — 8:00 left in 2nd half

So ... Xavier is still shooting 58 percent. And has a 27-17 rebounding advantage. And has more bench points. And more points in the paint. There's a reason (or four) the Musketeers are leading the Illini.

It's basically a three-man show for Illinois. Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Aaron Jordan have scored 46 of the Illini's 59 points. Jordan, though, hasn't scored in the second half.

Xavier 53, Illinois 50 — 15:37 left in 2nd half

Ayo Dosunmu has had a relatively quiet Maui Invitational averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He's feeling it in the second half against Xavier. Dosunmu has knocked down a pair of corner three-pointers this half alone and is now the third Illini in double figures with 13 points.

Dosunmu made threes in high school, but his shot was a little funky. He's got a much smoother delivery now, and he's knocking down threes at a prodigious rate. Like 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) prodigious.

Xavier 43, Illinois 41 — Halftime

Some quick-hitting thoughts about the first half ...

— Xavier is 8 of 8 on dunks and layups, has a 22-6 edge on points in the paint and is shooting 68 percent from the field overall.

— Illinois is 6 of 11 from three-point range. Aaron Jordan's made three of them and leads the Illini with 13 points.

— Trent Frazier has six times as many points in the first half against Xavier than he did in the last two first halves combined. That would be 12 points.

— Illinois and Xavier combined for 21 first half turnovers.

— The Illini were 9 of 11 from the free throw line in the first half. They were actually in the bonus before the Musketeers.

— There were 19 total fouls called in the first half. Honestly, the way Illinois has played this week, I expected more.

— Kipper Nichols played 4 minutes late in the first half. He has two points.

Xavier 25, Illinois 21 — 7:24 left in 1st half

Illinois has four turnovers and hasn't scored in the last 3 1/2 minutes. But Illinois volleyball won its 12th straight match tonight at Michigan State. So the Illini have that going for them.

More coverage on both teams right here at IlliniHQ.com later tonight.

Illinois 16, Xavier 14 — 11:36 left in 1st half

This is apparently the best seventh-place game Bill Walton's ever been a part of. So the Illini and Musketeers have that going for them. Illinois also has aggressive Aaron Jordan going for it right now. The Illini senior guard has seven points already. He's hit a three-pointer, of course, but Jordan is also attacking the rim (with the ball in his hands and without). Going hard on the glass, too.

Ayo Dosunmu also has five points. Illinois needs to get him more involved offensively. As much as possible. Also of note, Kipper Nichols hasn't played yet.

Illinois vs. Xavier — 8 p.m., ESPNU

This is ... not exactly surprising giving Illinois' first two games in Hawaii. Now out of the starting lineup, Kipper Nichols has just five points and one rebound to go with eight fouls so far in the Maui Invitational. His replacement — freshman guard Alan Griffin — has 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal coming off the bench.

The way the Maui Invitational works is one team's going to head home without a win during its trip to Hawaii. The goal in the seventh-place game? Don't be that team.

That's what Illinois and Xavier are chasing in their early afternoon in Maui but actually night where both fan bases are located game at Lahaina Civic Center. Then they'll head back to the Midwest together — sharing their charter flight home like they did on the way to the islands. Hopefully there's no hard feelings after the game.

It's been a weird tournament for Illinois. The Illini had a legitimate chance to beat third-ranked Gonzaga in the opening round. The same Gonzaga team that took down No. 1 Duke earlier today for the Maui title. Then Illinois turned around about 15 hours later and got run off the court by Talen Horton-Tucker (because, of course) and Iowa State.

So Xavier presents an opportunity for the Illini. Will they be the team that competed with one of the best in the country? Or will they be the team that let THT and Michael Jacobson score basically whenever they wanted?

The best news of the day? That's right, more Bill Walton!

Since that won't actually please many people, let's just double down on those feelings. Here's all of our coverage after the Iowa State game (and a look at the Xavier matchup) ...

Also ... I completely spaced on today's all things Illini chat. That just means you have a couple extra days to submit some questions. The chat will actually happen at 12:30 p.m. Friday.