UPDATE: Lanes open after accidents on I-57 near I-72 in Champaign

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — All lanes of northbound Interstate 57 are back open after a multi-vehicle accident, according to Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Kerrick Leatherwood.

* * * * *

Original story, published 8:15 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — First responders are on the scene of a rollover accident on southbound Interstate 57 near the Interstate 72 interchange that involves a person ejected from their vehicle.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

State police are also reporting a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-57 at mile marker 234, about a mile south of I-72, that has blocked a lane. According to Master Sgt. Kerrick Leatherwood, traffic is moving slowly past on the shoulder.

This is a developing story.