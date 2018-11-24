LIVE! Northwestern

Illinois at Northwestern — 2:30 p.m., BTN

Plenty from Illinois coach Lovie Smith on Monday during his weekly press conference. The only change was venue with a move from Memorial Stadium to State Farm Center. The reason? Memorial Stadium had no power on Monday, as it was shut off for that part of campus as electric work was done at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. Just another step toward getting that new facility up and running by next August.

Anyway, a sampling of what Smith had to say ...

On playing rivalry game in season finale

Our guys realize who we're playing and what we're playing for. The Land of Lincoln trophy has been up there too many years. We got back out on the practice field today, little bit different week for us on how we handle the Thanksgiving week. We're a little banged up in a few areas, and hopefully we'll get some of the player back. Of course Northwestern is getting ready to play for the championship the following week. Their team has had an outstanding year, but hopefully for us that puts us in a good position after disappointment you can finish the season up the right way beating your rival.

On injuries having an impact

As a coach, especially when you lose, you don't want to talk about injuries, but most of you that follow our team know the amount of injuries that we have had. When you're building your program and you have that many, especially on the defensive side of the ball, it's tough. It's always next guy up, but hopefully we'll get a couple of guys back that weren't able to play last week.

On current state of the program

Talking about where we are right now, we're coming off a disappointing loss. You look at the season, we have four wins this year, so that's reality right now. We have an opportunity to finish with a good taste in our mouth. The state of the program is disappointing right now but we see brighter days ahead.

On future of Illini defense

Big picture-wise, we have some players like Bobby Roundtree, Jake Hansen, Nate Hobbs, Tony Adams, Sydney Brown. We have some good young players in our system that will eventually be around when we have success in our defensive system. The system is improving, we'll keep working on it. Get the coaching staff right, get some more players here, and eventually we'll have more success with it.

Nick Allegretti is going to get the opportunity to improve his potential NFL draft stock after garnering an invite to the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Recent former Illini that have used the Shrine Game as an entryway into the NFL include Geronimo Allison, V'Angelo Bentley, Clayton Fejedelem, Josh Ferguson, Ted Karras, Hardy Nickerson and Chunky Clements.

Nick Allegretti of University of Illinois has accepted the invitation to play in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game. #shrinegame @Gretti_53 @UniversityofIl pic.twitter.com/8g65y2s7wb — Shrine Game (@Shrine_Game) November 22, 2018

Want to get eyes on the field before kickoff? Check out the stream from BTN.

It's Field Pass time! Our cameras bring you one hour of live pregame ahead of @Illinifootball vs. @NUFBFamily. https://t.co/XCfUbmP5gw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 24, 2018

Some good news to get us started on the final LIVE! Report of the 2018 Illinois football season. Today's game at Northwestern — HAT! — most likely can't be worse than last week. A loss like last week's 63-0 Iowa drubbing hadn't happened to the Illini in more than 100 years. The odds are in Illinois' favor it won't happen again today in Evanston.

That said, the Illini are the underdogs this afternoon. The latest line has Northwestern as a 17-point favorite. Unless Illinois pulls the upset, a loss somewhere in line with that line would actually be an improvement over the team's other losses this season in Big Ten play (where they're happening by 30-plus points).

The keys to today's game are pretty clear. The Illinois offense has to get back on track after being shut out by the Hawkeyes. Defensively, the Illini have to somehow, someway just get stops. That's not happened this season in any type of consistent manner ... even in Big Ten wins against Rutgers and Minnesota.

While you're waiting for kickoff in Evanston (maybe by watching Ohio State-Michigan?) check out all of our Illinois football coverage in the last few days.

