LIVE! Mississippi Valley State

Illinois 45, MVSU 29 — Halftime

There's no beating around the bush. This has been a weird game. Probably because Brad Underwood can afford to throw out some wild lineup combinations against MVSU and not have to worry about things. Of course, a 21-6 run by the Illini in the final 8 minutes of the first half helped.

In a not weird update, Trent Frazier (13 points) and Kipper Nichols (12 points) are leading the Illini in scoring. Nichols' points are more than he scored in three games combined in Maui.

Illinois 24, MVSU 23 — 8:00 left in 1st half

Illinois was a 25 1/2-point favorite heading into today's game. Lots of things could happen between now and the end of the game, but the Illini have a lot of work to do to cover.

Here's the main issue. A MVSU team that scored just 37 points when it lost by 69 to Nebraska earlier this year is shooting 57 percent from the field. Surprisingly, the Delta Devils are only 3 of 5 on layups. So they're converting some tougher looks than Illinois typically gives up.

Also, Samson Oladimeji and Samba Kane have already played. And they were in the game together at one point. It's a wild Sunday at State Farm Center.

Illinois 14, MVSU 8 — 15:59 left in 1st half

Mississippi Valley State must have not received the memo that Illinois does, in fact, have shooters capable of knocking down open three-pointers. Back-to-back threes by Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols broke an 8-8 tie, and the Illini are 4 of 8 from three-point range so far today.

MVSU hit its only three-pointer of the first 4 minutes. The Delta Devils also scored their points when Patrick Rucker back cut Ayo Dosunmu and scored on a wide open layup. So ... that's still a thing.

Illinois vs. Mississippi Valley State — 1 p.m., BTN Plus

Adonis De La Rosa saw his playing time triple in the Maui Invitational. After playing just 6 minutes against Georgetown before Illinois left for Hawaii and 5 minutes against Gonzaga, continued foul trouble for Giorgi Bezhanishvili saw De La Rosa play 14 and 15 minutes, respectively, against Iowa State and Xavier.

"He missed a couple (shots around the basket), but those were fatigued based," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He gives us a presence in the paint I really like at both ends of the court. I probably played him more than I anticipated, but I was really pleased with what he did over the course of three days."

Underwood still saw a more comfortable De La Rosa on the court, who is just eight months removed from ACL surgery.

"There’s a different feeling that takes over when you play than when you practice," Underwood said. "There’s a sense of excitement. You have a tendency to play a little faster in a game. He looked really uncomfortable in the Georgetown game.

"He’s finding out there’s follow dunks if I go to the offensive glass. There’s opportunities in the post when I roll. When I seal, guys are going to throw me the ball. All those things are starting to fall into place for him a little bit, and then the bottom line is he’s getting into much better shape."

Illinois vs. Mississippi Valley State — 1 p.m., BTN Plus

The big news of the day is not going to be this basketball game — unless MVSU pulls a stunner of an upset. Basketball gets the the shorter end of the stick today given Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman just gave football coach Lovie Smith a two-year contract extension. More on that in Monday's News-Gazette.

The fan reaction was ... mixed.

The fan reaction was ... mixed.

For now, the LIVE! Report soldiers on because there is a basketball game starting in about 30 minutes.

Illinois' Maui trip turned out to be a learning experience.

"I think we found out we need to get a little tougher," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "We need to sustain some things. After the Gonzaga loss — we had a chance to win it, Trent had a good look — I thought we lost a little starch in our jeans a little bit and ran out of gas and weren’t tough enough. Those are some things we’ve got to continue to grow with.

"We’ve got to guard the basketball better. It really sits down to having some pride there. We spend a lot of time on that in practice. You wouldn’t know that. Then rebounding the basketball. Right now we’re an Aaron Jordan rebounder. He’s the guy that’s consistently rebounding the ball. We’ve got to get much more out of Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) and Adonis (De La Rosa), and then we get very, very little from our guards rebounding the basketball. It’s been a point of emphasis."

The bar has already been set for today's matchup between Illinois and Mississippi Valley State. Nebraska, who the Illini will play one week from today, beat the Delta Devils by 69 points in the season opener for both teams.

After playing 3 games in 3 days in Maui and making the 4,200-mile trip back on Thanksgiving Day, the #Illini look to get back on track Sunday at @StateFarmCenter vs. Mississippi Valley State (1 pm tip).https://t.co/KHF6vVszjn — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 25, 2018

While MVSU hasn't lost by that many points since — the blowout of all blowouts was followed by a smaller blowout to Texas Tech — the Delta Devils have shown exactly why they're ranked 347th in KenPom (of 352 Division I teams).

They haven't won more than eight games in any of coach Andre Payne's four previous seasons and haven't had a winning season since Sean Woods led them to a 21-13 record in 2012 and immediately bolted for Morehead State (where things didn't work out and he resigned after two players alleged he assaulted them and now he's back in the SWAC at Southern).

All that's to say is MVSU provides an excellent opportunity for Illinois to work on some things that didn't exactly go well during its 0-3 run in the Maui Invitational earlier this week. Namely defense. Guarding the ball proved to be a significant issue in Hawaii (a reprise of last year's struggles in giving up layup after layup after layup after layup after layup after layup ... you get the idea).

Illinois is a 25 1/2-point favorite this afternoon against MVSU, and — let's be honest with each other — the Illini probably need to win by at least that many points. We'll see.

While you're waiting for the 1 p.m. tip, catch up on everything Illinois basketball from the last week here at IlliniHQ.com ...

