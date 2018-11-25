Man injured in shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating another shooting in the city.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 1700 block of West John Street in Champaign at 8:07 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of shots fired in that area.

Police Lt. Nathan Rath said that, when the officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly thereafter a 25-year-old man arrived at an Urbana hospital. Police said the man had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Rath said the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The gunshot victim was listed in serious condition at the hospital on Sunday.

Crime scene investigators spent the night processing evidence and trying to determine what led to the shooting.

“Preliminary information suggests this was not a random act,” said Rath. “There is no suspect information available at this time.”

This marked the third shooting with an injury in Champaign in one week.

One week ago a 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Hickory Street.

The victim was one of several passengers in a vehicle that departed the American Legion on North Hickory Street. As the vehicle traveled northbound, a second vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire into the victim’s vehicle.

Then, on Wednesday, an 18-year-old man from Urbana was in the parking lot of Golden Hour convenience store at 301 Bloomington Road when several shots were fired in his direction and he was hit.

In that incident, police were not certain if there was more than one shooter.

That Bloomington Road incident took place less than two hours following a shooting with no injuries.

Shots were fired at a house in the 800 block of South State Street. In that case there were people in the house, but no one was injured.

Persons with information about the latest shooting may call police at 217-351-4545 or contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips. Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

