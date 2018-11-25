UPDATE: AD says it was 'important to send that signal'

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette UI athletic director Josh Whitman speaks with reporters about the extension of football coach Lovie Smith's contract during a press conference in the media room at the State Farm Center Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman made his stance intractably clear Sunday afternoon: Three seasons and two recruiting classes was not enough to accurately evaluate Lovie Smith’s tenure as Illinois football coach.

The third-year Illini athletic director doubled down on that idea by announcing a two-year contract extension with Smith that will keep him in Champaign through the 2023 season.

Whitman stressed program stability as a driving force behind his decision. Doing so now — after Smith compiled a 9-27 overall record and a 4-23 Big Ten mark in his first three seasons — was made in part to forestall further discussion about Smith’s future at Illinois.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Whitman said. “We had a number of different ways we could have approached this (Sunday). We thought the extension was the most meaningful. We wanted to demonstrate firmly and strongly that this is a direction that we believe in. This is a person we believe in. This is a program that’s on the rise.”

That recruiting picks up considerably in the month of December also played a role in Whitman’s decision to extend Smith now. Illinois has commitments from top 100 players Marquez Beason and Isaiah Williams in the 2019 class, but the Illini’s class as a whole ranks just 66th nationally per Rivals.

The early signing period for football starts Dec. 19. This Illinois staff has just 24 days to add to the 11 current commitments.

“Any time you get a coach — especially in football and men’s basketball — where they have less than four years left on their contract you start to leave them open to some criticism or vulnerability in terms of recruiting certainly,” Whitman said. “We thought after this third year it was important to send that signal. We’ve got three intense weeks here of recruiting in front of us. We all understand the negative implications that a particular narrative could have on those efforts.

“If we allow that story to continue unchecked that coach is in trouble and Illinois doesn’t have stability I think that damages our ability to go out and recruit high level players and to recruit high level coaches. We’re into a phase of our year now where those are some of our most important tasks.”

Smith’s initial contract at Illinois was for six years and $21 million. As it stands, his buyout currently sits at $12 million. The original contract calls for that number to drop to $4 million after the 2019 season. Whitman didn’t have specific details yet on if or how Smith’s contract would change with the extension.

“We’re still working through some of those terms,” he said. “We’ll bring those to the board for their vote at the January meeting. I do think this won’t be a new contract. It’s largely the same contract. We’re not tearing up what we have, but we’ll add some years to the end. We’re still working on what some of those terms might look like. I don’t anticipate any significant salary increase as part of the extension.”

Illinois’ 4-8 record this season was not what the Illini had in mind. While the Illini offense improved under first-year coordinator Rod Smith, the defense took several steps back. Illinois finished 127th nationally in total defense, giving up 508.3 yards per game. The Illini also ranked 123rd nationally by allowing 39.4 points per game.

That didn’t affect Whitman’s thought process in giving Smith the two-year contract extension.

“On the offensive side of the football especially we took a tremendous step forward this year,” Whitman said. “I don’t think there’s any reason we can’t take a similar step on the defensive side of the football this coming offseason. We have a team that’s 80 percent freshmen and sophomores. Eventually we have to go from being a young football team to being a mature, experienced football team.

“This decision puts us in the strongest position to allow that to happen. I’m not going to sit here and say we’re pleased with the results of every game we had this year. We’re not. If coach was sitting here, he would say the same thing. But, we do think there are a lot of good things happening.”