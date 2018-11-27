LIVE! Notre Dame

Illinois at Notre Dame — 6 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois guard Tevian Jones is not dressed for tonight's game. The Illini freshman, per a release from the team, has been "suspended indefinitely from game competition due to a violation of team rules."

Jones has appeared in all six games so far this season, although he played just a single minute against Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational. He's averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9 minutes per game.

****

Illinois at Notre Dame — 6 p.m., ESPNU

We have some special coverage from tonight's game. Be sure to follow "news-gazette" on Snapchat for a behind the scenes look at a different part of the gameday experience.

****

Greetings from snowy — and cold — South Bend for the first LIVE! Report on the road for the Illinois men's basketball season. The Illini are an hour from tipoff against Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Despite facing a young Fighting Irish team (that did lose to Radford at home), Illinois is in for a challenge.

It's not an uncommon challenge, though, when it comes to this season. The Illini (2-4) have played four high major opponents in their first six games of the season. They'll add another in nonconference play in the Braggin' Rights game against Missouri, but even beyond that their schedule in the first two months of the season is pretty remarkable.

A major complaint during the John Groce era was the number of games against teams that — let's just be honest — nobody cared about. This year? Georgetown came to State Farm Center. Then there was the Maui Invitational. And tonight's game. Don't forget about UNLV early next month. It might not be the Larry Johnson Runnin' Rebels, but UNLV is still a "name" team.

It wouldn't hurt, of course, for Illinois to start winning those games. The Illini's first four cracks against high major competition this season are all losses. Maybe not unexpected (at least for the three Maui games) but, still, playing a good schedule is only half the battle. Fans want to see wins, too.

Maybe Illinois gets one tonight in South Bend. Again, the Irish lost to Radford at home earlier this year, and their wins haven't exactly come against top notch opponents. If ever there was a time to get a signature(ish) road win early in the season for a young team, this would be that time.

While you're waiting for tipoff, catch up on all our Illini basketball coverage from the past couple days ...

— Starters, stats, storylines and our beat writer's prediction

— Fixing defensive details an important step for Illini

— Notre Dame the next stop on Illinois' wild ride

— Jet-lagged Illini grind out win against MVSU

— Samba Kane puts up 'big time' performance in debut