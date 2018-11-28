Farmer City teenager admits to shooting

Photo by: DeWitt County Sheriff/Provided Michael Cummins booking photo Other Related Content Teen charged as adult in Farmer City shooting

A Farmer City teenager faces six to 15 years behind bars after admitting to shooting another teenager in April.



DeWitt County State's Attorney Dan Markwell said 18 year-old Michael Cummins pleaded guilty this week to aggravated battery with a firearm. The normal sentencing range on that charge is six to 30 years in prison. But Markwell is recommending Judge Karle Koritz sentence the young man to no more than 15 years. Both sides will be back in court for sentencing on Jan. 18.



Markwell said the shooting happened Apr. 11 in Farmer City. He said there was an "ongoing dispute" between Cummins and the 18 year-old male victim. On that day, Markwell said Cummins saw the man across the street. Cummins came outside, the two argued, and Cummins fired once at the victim's feet.



Markwell said the victim then ran away, and Cummins fired two more shots. One hit the teen in the abdomen.