Chief panel to include athletes, portrayers, UI trustees

CHAMPAIGN — A commission asked to determine how the campus can move on from the divisive Chief Illiniwek controversy is holding its first meeting in Chicago today.

The UI announced members of the Chancellor’s Commission on Native Imagery: Healing and Reconciliation,” convened by Chancellor Robert Jones following the report from his “Critical Conversation” on the use of Native American imagery last April.

The panel is led by two co-chairs, Eric Jolly, president and CEO of The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundations, and Caterpillar executive Stu Levenick, a UI alumnus, donor and former captain of the Illini football team.

Other members include former Chief portrayers, both official and unofficial, as well as the head of the Peoria Nation in Oklahoma, which opposes the Chief and includes descendants of the Illini Confederation. The commission also includes representatives of UI athletics, former UI trustees and BET co-founder Sheila Johnson, a UI alumna.

The commission was recommended in a report that grew out of the critical conversation events last spring. That report also suggested the campus find a way to commemorate the Chief’s long history on campus and explore new traditions on campus, including the possibility of a mascot. Jones has said he wants the campus to develop new traditions but hasn’t committed to a mascot.

The chancellor’s charge letter describes the commission as “an informal, ad hoc working group, to serve as an important internal advisory resource for me and my leadership team as we consider how best to formulate policies and processes at the University of Illinois.”

He asked the panel to provide recommendations on four points before the end of next semester:

— How to provide closure, healing and reconciliation for stakeholders.

— How to facilitate the establishment of new traditions.

— How to remember the history of the Chief – with a focus on both the intent and impact of the tradition.

— How to “honor and partner with the Native Nations for whom Illinois is their ancestral home.”

He asked the commission to provide regular updates to the public on its work and solicit input from stakeholders throughout the process. It is expected to provide a written set of recommendations to Jones before the end of this academic year.

Members include:

— Ron Bess, UI alumnus and former Illini player who is now CEO of Merge advertising and technology agency in Chicago.

— John Caughlin, UI professor and head of the Department of Communication.

— Omar Cruz, student who portrayed Chief Illiniwek after its retirement in 2007.

— Ivan Dozier Sr., father of former unofficial Chief portrayer Alex Ivan Dozier and a state conservationist with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

— Matthew Sakiestewa Gilbert, UI professor and the director of American Indian Studies.

— Chief Craig Harper, leader of Peoria Nation.

— Patricia Holmes-Brown, a Chicago attorney, former UI trustee and alumna.

— Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, vice chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

— Marty Kaufmann, senior associate athletic director for UI athletics, overseeing external relations and trademark licensing.

— Lauren Kirby, president of the Native American Indigenous Student Organization on campus.

— Dan Maloney, the last official Chief portrayer and a financial adviser for Edward Jones.

— Jane Hayes Rader, former UI trustee and member of the UI Foundation’s Board of Directors.

— Vikram Sardana, Illinois Student Government representative.

— Jamie Singson, UI alumnus, former director of the Native American House and director of the Illini Union.

The April 10 critical conversation, and a follow-up open house, drew about 400 people, including staunch opponents and supporters of the Chief.

Jones and others said the events provided a chance for people who have clashed in the past to talk and understand each other’s viewpoint. He is banking on a “coalition of the willing” to continue the dialogue and promote educational efforts and reconciliation on the decades-long debate.

While some critics on both sides have reservations about the outcome of this effort, the campus Academic Senate last month endorsed the initiative, calling it a “good-faith effort to heal campus divisions over the issue and to seek a sustainable way forward.”

The Chief and his halftime dance were retired in 2007 under pressure from the NCAA. Critics see it as a racist mascot, while supporters consider it an honored symbol of Native Americans.

Over the past couple of years the campus has strengthened its ties with the Peoria tribe and introduced other efforts to honor Native American culture on campus.