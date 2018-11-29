UPDATE: no injuries in Champaign house fire

New 1:35 p.m. Thursday:



No one was hurt after flames ripped through a bedroom of a one story Champaign home Thursday.



The city's deputy fire marshal Randy Smith said crews were called to 1308 North Harris Avenue at around 10:50 a.m. They were able to mostly contain the flames to the bedroom, but Smith said there's smoke damage throughout the home.



Two adults live there. One was home at the time, but that person was not hurt.



Smith said investigators are still trying to figure out the fire's cause and place a dollar amount on damages.



New 11:19 a.m. Thursday:



The Champaign Fire Department reported the fire is out. The department said crews contained flames to one room.

Fire at 1308 Harris has been professionally and quickly extinguished. confined to one room. @champaigncity #ISOClass1 pic.twitter.com/MIXmWAaU94 — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) November 29, 2018

Original story:



Champaign County METCAD and the Champaign Fire Department report a house fire at 1308 North Harris Avenue in Champaign. Crews went to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.