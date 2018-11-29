UPDATE: No one hurt, vehicle destroyed in garage fire in southeast Urbana

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:

URBANA — Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire Thursday afternoon at a single-story house on the city's southeastern edge. No one was injured.

Urbana Fire Department Capt. Dave Wisher said crews were called to a report of a working fire at 1812 Trails Drive at 1:53 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a large amount of smoke showing with a fully involved fire coming out of the garage.

"We vented out the side door and started to attack the fire," Wisher said. "We took a line in from the exterior to the interior and knocked it down completely."

A man, a woman and two dogs were at home at the time.

Wisher said the woman called in the fire from her backyard. The man, who was in the front yard, went into the house to try to look for her, thinking she was still inside. Firefighters had to get him out.

Wisher said the two dogs also got out of the house. Nobody was injured.

The fire was under control by 2:20 p.m., and firefighters left the scene after 5.

Wisher estimated damages at between $50,000 and $60,000, with sizable damage to the garage and a car inside it.

"The fire started to get to the attic, and a couple of holes were cut in the roof," Wisher said. "There is also significant smoke damage."

Original story, published 4:49 p.m:

URBANA — Champaign County METCAD and the Urbana Fire Department are reporting a garage fire at 1812 Trails Drive, U. You should avoid the area.