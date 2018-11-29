UPDATE: No one injured in house fire in north Champaign

UPDATE, 1:35 p.m. Thursday:

CHAMPAIGN — No one was hurt but two people were displaced after flames ripped through a bedroom of a one-story home Thursday on the city's north side.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said crews were called to 1308 N. Harris Ave. about 10:50 a.m. When they arrived, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a window.

Smith said firefighters located the fire in a bedroom and were able to contain it to that room, but smoke damage was heavy throughout the home.

The two adults live in the house have been displaced. Only one was home at the time of fire, and that person got out safely, Smith said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the fire's cause and place a dollar amount on damages.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 11:19 a.m. Thursday:

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department reported the fire is out. It said firefighters contained flames to one room.

Fire at 1308 Harris has been professionally and quickly extinguished. confined to one room. @champaigncity #ISOClass1 pic.twitter.com/MIXmWAaU94 — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) November 29, 2018

* * * * *

Original story:

Champaign County METCAD and the Champaign Fire Department are reporting a house fire at 1308 N. Harris Ave., C. Crews went to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.