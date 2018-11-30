LIVE! Eastern Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — Eastern Michigan at least made it interesting in the third set, but Illinois powered through for a 25-14, 25-9, 25-20 sweep on Friday night at Huff Hall to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The third-ranked and third-seeded Illini (29-3) will face Louisville at 7 p.m. at Huff Hall for a Sweet 16 berth.

Jacqueline Quade and Ashlyn Fleming led a balanced Illinois attack with eight kills apiece against Eastern Michigan. Megan Cooney finished with six kills, Ali Bastianelli and Beth Prince had five each and Jordyn Poulter contributed three. Poulter also had 24 assists to lead the Illini, while Morgan O'Brien finished with a team-high eight digs.

Illinois 2, Eastern Michigan 0

OK, let's just be honest here. There's a real disparity in the talent level and physicality between these two teams. As in, Illinois has more of both, and that's exactly how the Illini put together a 25-9 set two victory. That's right. Eastern Michigan couldn't even make it to double digits. The crazy thing is the score was 8-6 early in set. Then Illinois went on a 17-3 run to finish it off.

Mostly, Illinois is just way too physical. The Illini hit .812 in the second set and are hitting .500 for the match so far. Jacqueline Quade leads the way with six kills, but six total Illini have at least three kills. Illinois is also holding EMU to a -.040 hitting percentage thanks to an 8-0 blocks advantage.

This one's in the books ... except for that whole still need to play the third set. But I'll be beyond shocked if this match doesn't end in an Illinois sweep.

Illinois 1, Eastern Michigan 0

No question about that first set. Illinois put together a dominant run with Kylie Bruder at the service line (seven straight points) to pull away for the eventual 25-14 victory. Ashlyn Fleming score the first point of the match actually kind of set the tone. Jordyn Poulter was able to run a quick set in front of her, and Fleming came through with a big swing. Big enough that Eastern Michigan couldn't handle it, and Fleming finished the point with a kill off the over pass.

Beth Prince led Illinois with three kills in the first set. Four other Illini — Megan Cooney, Jacqueline Quade, Ali Bastianelli and Jordyn Poulter — had two kills apiece. The Poulter was looking for her own attack opportunities is a good thing. She hasn't done so as much this year with plenty of effective hitters to choose from, but it does add another dynamic to the Illinois attack. She's tricky with it.

Illinois was the upstart underdog in last year's NCAA tournament with some key late season wins that secured their at large spot. This year? The Illini are riding a 13-match winning streak (including three top 10 wins) into the tournament. They're the No. 3 overall seed. They're a national championship contender?

Absolutely. Doing so, of course, will require turning that 13-match winning streak into 19. First up is today's 7 p.m. first serve against Eastern Michigan at Huff Hall. The best part about holding that top four national seed is getting to stay home if you keep winning. Illinois won't have to leave Huff Hall until the Final Four ... and the Illini have their sights set on Minneapolis even if they'll take their "one day, one match, one point at a time" mindset into the tournament.

Illinois is still 30 minutes from opening NCAA tournament play, but some good news already hit Champaign. The Illini got a commitment from 6-foot-3 middle blocker Sarah Bingham, a 2021 prospect, late last night. Bingham is Illinois' third 2021 commit after Waterloo (Wis.) setter Brooke Mosher and Benet Academy defensive specialist Caroline Barnes (who's older sister Lauren currently plays at Minnesota).

More good news could (should?) come later tonight at Huff Hall. Illinois is the clear favorite against Eastern Michigan, but the Illini also know they were in those underdog shoes just a year ago. You can read more about that in Saturday's News-Gazette for our expanded match coverage.

