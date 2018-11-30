UPDATED: Owen out as superintendent in Urbana; Williams to be interim successor

URBANA — Don Owen is out as Urbana schools superintendent and the man he succeeded is in.

The district announced a slew of changes early Friday evening, one day after Assistant Superintendent Samuel Byndom was arraigned on criminal charges for allegedly trying to secretly record a closed school board session.

In that same meeting, held late last month on a Sunday, the board discussed the employment of Owen and Byndom. Owen’s contract was to expire after the 2018-19 school year.

Now, he, Byndom and Assistant Superintendent Katherine Barbour are all being replaced by the district, pending approval by the school board Tuesday night.

Under the changes outlined Friday, Preston Williams would come out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent. In a 26-year career in the district, Williams held numerous positions, including superintendent. He retired in 2013 and had an elementary school renamed in his honor two years later.

The administrative changes come after a tumultuous start to this school year, which began with the district quickly transitioning to a method of student behavior management that relied heavily on restorative practices and eliminated deans from the middle and high schools.

Some teachers, parents and community members decried the speed of the transition and pointed to an increase of violence at both schools this fall as evidence that the district moved too quickly.

Owen, Urbana’s superintendent since 2013, and Barbour will remain with the district through this academic year, officials said in the statement.

Jean Korder will serve as interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Gayle Jefferies, who retired after 27 years with the district in a number of administrative roles, will assume Barbour’s title — assistant superintendent for human resources and professional development — on an interim basis.

“These changes in central office administration will in no way lessen the School Board’s unwavering commitment to achieving academic success for all of its students,” officials said in Friday’s statement. “Dr. Williams and the incoming administrative team support continuing the work begun by Dr. Owen that is grounded in that commitment.

“Dr. Williams, Ms. Korder and Ms. Jeffries all have proven records of working collaboratively and effectively with those within the District and the community.”

School board members won’t comment on the moves before Tuesday night’s vote, the district said.