LIVE! Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Illinois never led in its Big Ten opener at Nebraska in a 75-60 loss to the Cornhuskers. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led the Illini with 14 points and six rebounds but played just 22 minutes with foul trouble. Kipper Nichols added 12 points, and Ayo Dosunmu chipped in 10 points in the Illinois loss.

Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. scored a game-high 23 points. Isaac Copeland added 16.

Nebraska 60, Illinois 49 — 7:14 left in 2nd half

Illinois is hanging around, but can't see to break free of this 11-point deficit. Still, the Illini aren't out of this game yet. Nebraska has slowed down offensively (no longer shooting 50-plus percent from the field), but that's not going ot matter if Illinois can't stop fouling. The next Illini foul puts Nebraska in the double bonus. There's still quite a bit of time left in the game for the Cornhuskers to be shooting two freebies every trip to the line.

Nebraska 53, Illinois 41

Giorgi Bezhanishvili is on the bench with four fouls. Not good for the Illini considering he's their scoring leader today with 12 points. While waiting for Bezhanishvili to come back (final 5 minutes?) Illinois will need even more from Trent Frazier. The sophomore guard is up to nine points after taking just two shots in the first half and scoring two points.

Nebraska 39, Illinois 23 — Halftime

The Cornhuskers lead the Illini by 16 points at the break. Here's how and why ...

— Nebraska is shooting 55 percent from the field (and that number was above 60 before two misses in the final 6 seconds).

— The Cornhuskers are also 14 of 16 from the free throw line. That's 12 more attempts and 12 more attempts than the Illini.

— Illinois has 11 turnovers (although Nebraska has nine).

— Trent Frazier took two shots in the first half.

— The Illini are just 9 of 25 (36 percent) from the field, made just one of their last eight shots and didn't score in the final 2 minutes, 17 seconds of the half.

Nebraska 25, Illinois 18 — 7:47 left in 1st half

Kipper Nichols has a pair of made three-pointers so far today. That's good. But Illinois coach Brad Underwood isn't so concerned about Nichols' offensive game. He wants the redshirt junior forward to rebound. And play defense. So far Nicholas has zero rebounds and while his defense hasn't been any worse than the rest of his teammates ... he hasn't exactly been better. There's also the matter of two turnovers for the Cleveland native. Today, though, that just makes him one of the guys. The Illini had seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes, which puts them on pace for 28 this afternoon in Nebraska.

Nebraska 15, Illinois 10 — 12:00 left in 1st half

The only score in the last 3 minutes, 44 seconds? An pull-up three-pointer by Aaron Jordan in transition (from let's say 23 or 24 feet). Otherwise it's been a rather poor stretch of basketball for both teams. Illinois already has five turnovers. But it's a good thing for the Illini that Nebraska stopped capitalizing on them.

Nebraska 15, Illinois 7 — 15:44 left in 1st half

This is actually the second timeout of the game. An 11-2 lead for Nebraska in the first 2 minutes had Brad Underwood stopping play to regroup a little bit. This game's already started with the most glaring issue plaguing the Illini ... the inability to stop the ball — ever. The only reason Illinois isn't down 10 points right now is because of a last ditch block by Da'Monte Williams after Glynn Watson got free of his man for another drive down the middle of the lane. Nebraska's already shot six free throws, too. That's ... less than ideal.

Illinois at Nebraska — 4 p.m., BTN

No surprise with today's starting lineups, although I suppose there was more of a question about who Illinois coach Brad Underwood would go with. He ultimately decided for the same lineup that started Tuesday at Notre Dame, with Trent Frazier, Andres Feliz and Ayo Dosunmu in the backcourt, Aaron Jordan playing a small ball 4 and Giorgi Bezhanishvili holding down the frontcourt solo.

There was less question about what Nebraska coach Tim Miles would do. He's played the same five starters all season, and that didn't change this afternoon. The Cornhuskers are going with a backcourt of Glynn Watson Jr., Thomas Allen and James Palmer Jr. along with Isaac Copeland Jr. and Isaiah Roby at forward.

Illinois at Nebraska — 4 p.m., BTN

Trent Frazier was rather self critical of his performance in Tuesday's loss at Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

"That game, for me, was probably the worst I’ve ever played," the Illinois sophomore guard said. "I was awful. As a leader, I had to take upon that and swallow my pride. It was unbelievable. I was atrocious, and I don’t think I did enough to help my team win."

That included his potential game-winning three-pointer that made it about halfway down before popping back out.

"Obviously, I was disappointed in the loss, but I forgot about it," Frazier said. "I won’t watch that shot ever again. I’ve been working in the gym shooting and trying to get better and just getting prepared for this game."

That Illinois coach Brad Underwood wrapped Frazier up in a bear hug after the shot didn't fall meant a lot to the Wellington, Fla., native.

"It shows how much confidence and trust he has in me shooting that shot every time," Frazier said. "He’s always going to give me love and support. He said I’m going to make that shot. It’s me just getting better and working. We’re right here. That’s what he said. We’re so close, and we’re going to continue to work and get better."

Illinois at Nebraska — 4 p.m., BTN

Let's just say the Illini have a fairly stiff test awaiting them in less than an hour here in Lincoln. Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down Nebraska ...

"A veteran team," Underwood said about the Cornhuskers. "A team that returns basically everyone from a year ago in terms of their starters. They are one of the top defensive teams in the country. They’re leading or in the top five in most every defensive category."

Nebraska is, in fact, highly ranked defensively. The Cornhuskers have the No. 20 defense in terms of defensive efficiency, but they rank first in opponents' effective field goal percentage (37.9 percent), third in opponents' three-point percentage (23.5 percent), fifth in opponents' two-point percentage (39.0 percent) and don't foul much at all (seventh in free throw attempts compared to field goal attempts allowed).

"We’ve got to be good offensively, and we’ve got to be very, very solid defensively," Underwood continued. They’re not an ultra physical team in terms of throwing size out there and physicality, but they’re a team that’s athletic and versatile and they pose some problems that way.

Illinois at Nebraska — 4 p.m., BTN

Brad Underwood was a big fan of how Illinois put together its Tuesday trip to Notre Dame. Mostly that it all happened Tuesday. The Illini didn't travel to South Bend, Ind., until the day of the game.

Since that's not an option in the Big Ten, the Illini arrived Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., for today's game against the Cornhuskers. That meant a morning shootaround at Pinnacle Bank Arena before the 4 p.m. tip.

In other preliminary notes ...

— All the (available) Illini are accounted for. Freshman guard Tevian Jones, though, remains suspended indefinitely. He made the trip, but he's not dressed for today's game.

— Several NBA scouts are here for today's game. One of them, in fact, has a tie to Illinois. Tim Buckley coached at Ball State in the early 2000s, and Illini assistant Jamall Walker was on his coaching staff. Buckley was most recently in college basketball on Tom Crean's staff at Indiana. Fun fact, he was on my flight to Lincoln after spending Saturday at Illinois State scouting the Redbirds' game against San Diego State.

— Illinois is wearing its road blues today against the Cornhuskers.

Good afternoon everybody. The Illinois basketball team is back on the road and so is the LIVE! Report. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) made it to Lincoln, Neb., earlier today, and he's all set up at Pinnacle Bank Arena ready to deliver our typical coverage of the Illini.

B1G SZN is here.



Champaign Lincoln pic.twitter.com/YGia2PxK8A — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 2, 2018

It's Dec. 2 and, that's right, it's time for some Big Ten basketball. The conference added two early December games last year when it moved its tournament up one week to accomodate holding it at Madison Square Garden (where the Big East calls the shots on the regular week for conference tournaments.)

Adapt a 20-game conference schedule in the offseason? Might as well keep those early December (or late November) games on the docket. So that's why Illinois is in Lincoln, Neb., playing a Big Ten game the first weekend of the last month of the year.

While it is a bit of an oddity to play two Big Ten games now — Illinois faces Ohio State on Wednesday in Chicago — and then go back to nonconference play, the early Big Ten games have been well received. At least lllini coach Brad Underwood liked them.

Illinois lost both of its early Big Ten games a year ago in overtime. The Illini were, perhaps, just not ready for the jump in competition with a young team following a fairly soft start to the nonconference portion of the schedule. It's still a young team for Underwood this year, but high major competition isn't exactly a new thing for these Illini.

Today's game is a clash between a young Illinois team still trying to figure it out and an rather more experienced Nebraska squad returning four of five starters ... and good ones at that. Should be an interesting afternoon/early evening in Lincoln. While you're waiting for tipoff, catch up on our college basketball coverage from the last several days ...

