Overnight precipitation cause of many accidents

The light snow that fell in East Central Illinois overnight has fooled a handful of morning drivers.

Since about 4 a.m. today, Illinois State Police and Champaign County sheriff's deputies have handled several accidents caused by slick roads, none involving serious injuries.

Sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga confirmed the following in the county:

- 5:45 a.m.: one-car rollover at U.S. 45 and the Monticello Road.

- 6:58 a.m.: one-car rollover in the 800 block of West Church Street, Savoy.

- 7:22 a.m.: County Road 1000 N (Monticello Road) and 1000 E, just south of Willard Airport, two vehicles collided.

- 8:10 a.m.: Vehicle in ditch near 1000 N and 1000 E.

8:30 a.m.: Champaign police were responding to an accident at West Curtis Road and Learning Lane in west Champaign.

Earlier, before 5 a.m., Illinois State Police reported a semi jackknifed on Interstate 57 southbound south of Arcola. There were no injuries but the road was blocked a while.