UPDATE: Victim of bus accident ID'd

UPDATE 1 A.M.:

DOWNS — A 72-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a bus-semi accident on Interstate 74 on Wednesday night.

Charles Crabtree of Normal, a volunteer with the Normal Community West girls' basketball team, was killed when the bus he was in collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday night, Trooper Tracy Lillard with the Illinois State Police public information office confirmed.

The semi was traveling east in the westbound lanes near mile marker 137 and struck the school bus head on, Lillard said.

The team was returning to Normal from Champaign following a game against Champaign Central.

Eleven people were on the bus, including eight players.

"All the students that were on board the school bus were transported to a local hospital via ambulance," Lillard said. "They all had non-life-threatening injuries."

Lillard said three people, including the driver of the semi, were life-flighted from the scene with "serious" injuries, Lillard said.

The interstate is expected to remain closed for much of the night, Lillard said.

Unit 5 school district spokeswoman Dayna Brown confirmed a school bus was involved in the crash.

She said staff was on hand at the high school to help support students and parents.

Brown said school will be in session on Thursday.

The Illinois men's and women's basketball coaches tweeted their condolences after their games on Wednesday night.

Nancy Fahey (@coachfahey) tweeted: "Keeping the Normal West community in our thoughts."

Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families, players and members of the Normal West community during this difficult time."

