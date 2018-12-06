UPDATED: all students released from hospital in fatal McLean County bus crash

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.



Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the semi driver as 34 year-old Ryan Hute of Delmar, Iowa. He died at the hospital at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy found several blunt force injuries.



Normal Community West High School said all eight students have left the hospital.



Unit 5 school officials in McLean County said five of the eight girls injured in last night's crash are out of the hospital.



Unit 5 superintendent Mark Daniel and Normal West High School Principal Dave Johnson spoke to the media Thursday morning.



Johnson said freshman basketball coach Steve Price suffered broken bones and will require surgery but is "on the path to recovery."



Johnson added the girls basketball team will play Thursday night, but there will be no junior varsity game.



A spokeswoman for OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria and OSF St. Joseph in Bloomington reports this morning that the driver of the Unit 5 school bus remains in critical condition at OSF St. Francis in Peoria. The team's coach is listed in fair condition.

The semi driver, who was also taken to the Peoria hospital, was pronounced dead there.

Four of the students on the bus were treated and released for their injuries at OSF St. Joseph in Bloomington. None were admitted.

DOWNS — A 72-year-old Normal West school volunteer has died from injuries sustained in a bus-semi accident on Interstate 74 on Wednesday night that also killed the semi-driver.

Charles Crabtree of Normal, a volunteer with the Normal Community West girls' basketball team, was killed when the bus he was in collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday night, Trooper Tracy Lillard with the Illinois State Police public information office confirmed.

The semi was traveling east in the westbound lanes near mile marker 137 and struck the school bus head on, Lillard said.

The team was returning to Normal from Champaign following a game against Champaign Central.

Eleven people were on the bus, including eight players.

"All the students that were on board the school bus were transported to a local hospital via ambulance," Lillard said. "They all had non-life-threatening injuries."

Lillard said two other adults on the bus were life-flighted from the scene with "serious" injuries. She says the driver of the semi-truck, a 34-year-old man from Iowa, also died. His name has not yet been released.

The interstate was expected to remain closed for much of the night, Lillard said.

Unit 5 school district spokeswoman Dayna Brown confirmed a school bus was involved in the crash.

She said staff was on hand at the high school to help support students and parents.

Brown said school will be in session on Thursday.

The Illinois men's and women's basketball coaches tweeted their condolences after their games on Wednesday night.

Nancy Fahey (@coachfahey) tweeted: "Keeping the Normal West community in our thoughts."

Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families, players and members of the Normal West community during this difficult time."

This story will be updated.

