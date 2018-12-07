UPDATE: Heritage teacher and Villa Grove woman died in Douglas County crash

NEW 9:45 a.m. Saturday

Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor has identified the second person killed in a car crash near Villa Grove Friday afternoon as Kristine Trudeau.

Ms. Trudeau, 66, of Villa Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene. Victor said an autopsy was being conducted Saturday morning.

New 10:53 p.m. Friday:



The Heritage school district on Facebook identified one of the victims of a crash Friday night in rural Douglas County as Spanish teacher John Jones, 75, of Villa Grove. The district website listed Jones as a long-term substitute teacher at Heritage High School.



The district said Jones' wife, Shirley, was "badly injured," and a Jones family friend is the other person who died.



Heritage said counselors and social workers will be at school Monday.







**



Original story 10:36 p.m. Friday:



Two people have died and another was seriously hurt after their vehicle rear-ended heavy machinery Friday in rural Douglas County, according to the Douglas County sheriff's office.

Sheriff Joshua Blackwell said it happened at around 4:48 p.m. at 1835 East County Road 1450 North, just east of Villa Grove.

Blackwell said a Mercury sedan rear-ended a vehicle known as a skid-steer that was removing debris, and first responders had to rescue the three people in the sedan.

One died at the scene, another was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, via helicopter, and the third, the driver, was taken to Carle by ambulance, Blackwell said. The driver later died at the hospital, according to the sheriff's department.

The skid-steer driver was taken to Carle in a private vehicle, authorities said. No identities have been released, and the sheriff's office said it continues to investigate.