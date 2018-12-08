LIVE! Elite Eight

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sat, 12/08/2018 - 2:30pm | Scott Richey

Let's just be honest. That Illinois volleyball is playing in the Elite Eight at Huff Hall is a pretty big deal. The Illini (31-3) are just a single win away from their first Final Four appearance since the 2011 team was the NCAA runners-up and just the fourth overall in program history.

That Illinois even reached the Elite Eight after Friday's win against Marquette is pretty momentous. The Sweet 16 and the Illini have not always gone super well together. But Illinois was able to clear that particular hurdle yesterday. Now the only thing standing in the way of a return trip to the Final Four is Big Ten rivals Wisconsin.

The Illini and Badgers split their season series in conference play. Wisconsin won at Huff Hall on Oct. 3. Illinois returned the favor in Madison, Wis., just 10 days later. Both are easily playing their best volleyball of the season right now. Illinois has won 16 straight and Wisconsin nine. 

Today's Elite Eight showdown, therefore, is probably the epitome of a toss-up. Probably how it should be with a trip to the national semifinals in Minneapolis hanging in the balance.

With first serve about 30 minutes away, get caught up on our Illinois coverage from this week.

