Danville's South View will be open Tuesday

DANVILLE — South View Upper Elementary School will be open tomorrow following today’s unexpected closure.

John Hart, Danville’s superintendent of elementary education, said the school was closed due to freon leak that was found early this morning.

“We do regular checks of the building to make sure the heating and air are working,” Hart said. He added maintenance workers discovered a copper refrigerant line in one of the mechanical rooms, on the west side of the building, was broken.

South View has 761 fifth- and sixth-grade students.

“Fortunately, it happened about 40 minutes before school started,” Hart said. Students “weren’t on the buses yet, and we were able to get the word out that the school was going to be closed.”

Hart said repairs were made this afternoon, and the building is being aired out.