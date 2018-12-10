A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois, except for Shelby County, until noon Monday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

Visibility is expected to be at or below one quarter of a mile. With temperatures below freezing, the fog could create slick spots on roads, mainly on bridges and overpasses, as well as parking lots and sidewalks.

So be sure to slow down and turn on your headlights.