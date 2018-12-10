Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, December 10, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News 18-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting friend in Danville

UPDATED: dense fog advisory extended until 2 p.m.
| Subscribe

More Local

UPDATED: dense fog advisory extended until 2 p.m.

Mon, 12/10/2018 - 12:02pm | Michael Kiser

12:02 p.m. update:

The advisory has been extended until 2 p.m.

**

10:30 a.m. update:

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois until noon Monday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Visibility is expected to be at or below one quarter of a mile. With temperatures below freezing, the fog could create slick spots on roads, mainly on bridges and overpasses, as well as parking lots and sidewalks.

So be sure to slow down and turn on your headlights.

**

Original story:

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois, except for Shelby County, until noon Monday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

Visibility is expected to be at or below one quarter of a mile. With temperatures below freezing, the fog could create slick spots on roads, mainly on bridges and overpasses, as well as parking lots and sidewalks.

So be sure to slow down and turn on your headlights.

Sections (3):News, Local, Weather
Topics (1):Travel
-