LIVE! Final Four

Good evening from Minneapolis and a special edition of the LIVE! Report. None of them (at least from beat writer Scott Richey; that's me) have come from the Final Four, but he's all set up at the Target Center as Illinois and Nebraska are closing in on their national semifinal showdown.

Just three other Illinois teams have made it this far. Only one other — the 2011 squad — won in this round. That group, though, ultimately fell in the championship match to UCLA. These Illini have their sights set on a program first, but they've got to get past Nebraska for a second time this season to make it happen.

Illinois and Nebraska split the regular season series this year, with each team winning on the other's home court. The Illini's win in Lincoln, Neb., in late October was part of their still active 17-match winning streak. The Cornhuskers haven't lost since that day and are riding a 12-match winning streak of their own. Now the Big Ten rivals will play one more time with significantly more on the line.

That said, there's not many surprises to be had for either team. Nebraska knows Illini First Team All-American setter Jordyn Poulter has a multitude of options in the attack, including First Team All-American outside hitter Jacqueline Quade. Illinois knows the Cornhuskers boast First Team All-American outside hitter and two-time NCAA Most Outstanding Player Mikaela Foecke in addition to a wicked serving game.

And I know this Final Four match should be a doozy. Be sure to follow along all night here as I'll be providing updates throughout the match in addition to what I'm sure will be constant tweeting.

While you're waiting for things to get going at the Target Center in the second semifinal match of the night, catch up on all of our Illini volleyball coverage this week ...

Tamas validates he was right man to lead turnaround

MINNEAPOLIS — A little more than 48 hours passed between the time Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman emailed Chris Tamas to gauge his interest in interviewing for the open Illini volleyball job and the former Big Ten assistant landing his first head coaching job.

The path to the Final Four obviously took a bit longer, but in the grand scheme, the turnaround at Illinois under Tamas was just as quick.

The team he inherited in February 2017 had just missed the NCAA tournament with a 17-14 record and .500 mark in the Big Ten and didn't even have enough players to run six-on-six that spring during practices. Now, the Illini (32-3) are two wins away from the first national championship in program history — a path that continues at 8 p.m. tonight in a national semifinals rematch with Big Ten rival Nebraska (28-6) at the Target Center.

To continue reading, click here. Then check out these other options.

