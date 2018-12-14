UPDATE: Vermilion crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

UPDATED AT 12:40 P.M.

BISMARCK — One person was killed and a second injured in a fiery head-on collision Friday morning in Vermilion County.

Illinois State Police at Pesotum said the crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Illinois 1 just south of Vermilion County Road 2820 N, which is about a mile west and north of Bismark.

Preliminary information is that a 47-year-old man was headed south when his car veered into the northbound lane and hit another car head-on.

His car then flipped over and became engulfed in flames while the car that was struck came to rest in the road.

The driver of the car that flipped died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 29-year-old woman who was in the northbound car was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Her name has not been released either. She was wearing a seat belt.