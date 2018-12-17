On your mark, get set ... boooo!!!!
No, Cuonzo Martin won't simply be trolling Illinois fans when he starts former Illini Mark Smith and one-time Illini signees Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett in Saturday's Braggin' Rights game.
Those three have been in the Tigers' lineup all season long. It just makes for quite a storyline when Illinois and Missouri square off at 7 p.m. at what's now the Enterprise Center.
In this week's podcast 'Inside Illini Basketball:' beat writer Scott Richey ranks the villains
Both fan bases aren't shy about raining boos from what (after a quick perusal on Ticketmaster) should be another near capacity crowd. Illinois fans might be a little more full-throated in theirs after not being shy about booing just Tilmon a year ago.
Illinois will be playing for a sixth straight win in the rivalry series. Missouri is trying to break that streak. And if the crowd matches last year's of 21,289 fans — split half orange and blue and half black and gold — this year's Braggin' Rights game should be a doozy.
