On your mark, get set ... boooo!!!!

No, Cuonzo Martin won't simply be trolling Illinois fans when he starts former Illini Mark Smith and one-time Illini signees Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett in Saturday's Braggin' Rights game.

Those three have been in the Tigers' lineup all season long. It just makes for quite a storyline when Illinois and Missouri square off at 7 p.m. at what's now the Enterprise Center.

In this week's podcast 'Inside Illini Basketball:' beat writer Scott Richey ranks the villains

Inside Illini Basketball Episode 29: Braggin' Rights edition To kick off one of our favorite weeks of the year, college basketball beat writer Scott Richey weighs in on Saturday's Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis in his weekly podcast 'Inside Illini Basketball.' Listen to this podcast

Both fan bases aren't shy about raining boos from what (after a quick perusal on Ticketmaster) should be another near capacity crowd. Illinois fans might be a little more full-throated in theirs after not being shy about booing just Tilmon a year ago.

Illinois will be playing for a sixth straight win in the rivalry series. Missouri is trying to break that streak. And if the crowd matches last year's of 21,289 fans — split half orange and blue and half black and gold — this year's Braggin' Rights game should be a doozy.