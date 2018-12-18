Fire damages duplex near Champaign
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Tuesday morning that significantly damaged a duplex just northwest of Champaign.
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District Chief Jason Brown says crews were called to 1603 Kingsway at about 4:45 a.m. and saw light smoke coming from the structure when they arrived on scene.
Brown says firefighters then found flames in the residence inside a wall between the two units of the duplex, one of which was un-occupied.
Brown says the building is uninhabitable and damages are estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.
The three residents in one unit, including a pregnant woman and a young child. have been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries.
Eastern Prairie received mutual-aid from Edge Scott, Carroll, Cornbelt, and Thomasboro fire departments.
