Fire damages duplex near Champaign

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Tuesday morning that significantly damaged a duplex just northwest of Champaign.

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District Chief Jason Brown says crews were called to 1603 Kingsway at about 4:45 a.m. and saw light smoke coming from the structure when they arrived on scene.

Brown says firefighters then found flames in the residence inside a wall between the two units of the duplex, one of which was un-occupied.

Brown says the building is uninhabitable and damages are estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.

The three residents in one unit, including a pregnant woman and a young child. have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries.

Eastern Prairie received mutual-aid from Edge Scott, Carroll, Cornbelt, and Thomasboro fire departments.