La Due to stay on ballot in bid for Champaign council seat

Other Related Content Challenges filed on nominating petitions of Champaign, Danville candidates

CHAMPAIGN — Former longtime Champaign City Council member Michael La Due will stay on the ballot in his bid to return to the council.

The city's electoral board met Tuesday to hear evidence on candidate objections, and Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Bannon said Philip Fiscella dropped his objection to La Due's nominating petitions for an at-large council seat.

Three other ballot challenges remain. Fiscella is also objecting to petitions filed by Pattsi Petrie, who's also running for an at-large seat, and Azark Cobbs, who's running for mayor. Also, Chris Beaird is objecting to petitions filed by at-large council candidate Kenton Elmore.

City legal staff will now draft opinions on each case, and the electoral board will vote on them Friday morning.