LaDue to stay on ballot in city council bid

Other Related Content Challenges filed on nominating petitions of Champaign, Danville candidates

Longtime Champaign councilman Michael LaDue will stay on the ballot in his bid to get back on the council.



The city's electoral board met Tuesday to hear evidence on candidate objections.



Assistant city attorney Jennifer Bannon said Philip Fiscella dropped his objection to LaDue's nominating petitions for an at-large council seat.



The other ballot challenges remain. Fiscella is objecting to Pattsi Petrie, who's also running for an at-large seat, and Azark Cobbs, who's running for mayor. Also, Chris Beaird is objecting to at-large council candidate Kenton Elmore.



City legal staff will now draft opinions on each case, and the electoral board will vote on whether to adopt them on Friday morning.