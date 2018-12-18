No injuries in early-morning fire at duplex northwest of Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire Tuesday morning that significantly damaged a duplex just outside northwest Champaign.
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District Chief Jason Brown said crews were called to 1603 Kings Way about 4:45 a.m. and saw light smoke coming from the structure when they arrived on scene.
Brown said firefighters found flames inside a wall between the two units of the duplex, one of which was unoccupied.
Brown said the building is uninhabitable and damages are estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.
The three residents living in one unit, including a pregnant woman and a young child, have been displaced.
There were no injuries.
Eastern Prairie received mutual aid from the Edge Scott, Carroll, Cornbelt, and Thomasboro fire departments.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.