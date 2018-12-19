LIVE! Early signing period

Highest-rated recruit since Terry Hawthorne in 2009 is officially an Illini.

Marquez Beason

Duncanville (Texas)

Athlete

5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Rivals: 4-star (No. 12 athlete)

247Sports: 4-star (No. 4 athlete)

Other offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, Rutgers, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin

. All-American. Top 100 player in the country by ESPN. Star on one of the nation's best HS teams.@Ezmoneyquez is electric pic.twitter.com/Kp9FQy1UiH — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 19, 2018

****

Last of the in-state prospects (at least for now) has signed.

Griffin Moore

Bloomington

Tight end

6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Rivals: 2-star (Unranked)

247Sports: 3-star (No. 84 tight end)

Other offer: Illinois State

.@griffnmoore is staying home.



High school QB will make the move to TE for the #Illini. pic.twitter.com/KW7eL8WVgB — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 19, 2018

****

Those NLIs are coming in hot.

Moses Okpala

LaDue (Mo.) Horton Watkins

Defensive end

6-foot-7, 250 pounds

Rivals: 3-star (No. 37 strongside defensive end)

247Sports: 3-star (No. 47 strongside defensive end)

Other offers: Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin

The DL is getting stronger and stronger.



from STL. @juniormoses08 pic.twitter.com/ms7X5EwuV0 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 19, 2018

****

Fifth signee of the day is the only one living in the EST.

Seth Coleman

Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (Fla.)

Defensive end

6-foot-5, 200 pounds

Rivals: 2-star (Unranked)

247Sports: 3-star (No. 112 weakside defensive end)

Other offers: Baylor, Navy, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, Utah and Virginia

****

One of the big ones is on board.

Isaiah Williams

St. Louis Trinity

Quarterback

5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Rivals: 4-star (No. 5 athlete)

247Sports: 4-star (No. 16 athlete)

Other offers: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia and Wisconsin

Best player in Missouri #Illini



Top 100 player in the nation. State champion. All-American.@i_williams11 pic.twitter.com/LEBZuTZC7b — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 19, 2018

****

Three signed NLIs, three in-state gets for the Illini.

Evan Kirts

Brother Rice

Offensive tackle

6-foot-5, 250 pounds

Rivals: 3-star (Unranked)

247Sports: 3-star (No. 143 offensive tackle)

Other offers: Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Virginia and Western Michigan

****

Another Chicago kid has his NLI signed.

Nick Fedanzo

Montini Catholic

Running back

6-foot, 200 pounds

Rivals: 2-star (Unranked)

247Sports: 3-star (No. 82 running back)

Other offers: Air Force, Ball State, Georgetown and Kent State

****

First of the 2019 Illini officially on board is one of the four in-state prospects.

Joseph Thompson

Chicago Phillips

Defensive back

5-foot-10, 160 pounds

Rivals: 3-star (No. 81 cornerback)

247Sports: 3-star (No. 126 cornerback)

Other offers: Ball State, Iowa State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois and Western Michigan

****

Illinois’ 2019 class won’t be a big one. The Illini have just 10 commitments heading into the start of the early signing period today … and only 16 total scholarships. That number is a direct result of Lovie Smith’s first two recruiting classes in 2017 and 2018. They were big. This one won’t be.

The size of the class also dictates how highly it’s ranked. At least partially. The rankings by the likes of Rivals and 247Sports are affected by quantity.

But quality also plays a factor. Illinois is set to add two of its most highly-ranked players in a decade in four-star athletes Marquez Beason out of Duncanville (Texas) High School and St. Louis Trinity’s Isaiah Williams.

The rest of the class, per Rivals, is four three-star prospects and four two-star prospects. That has Illinois ranked 13th in the Big Ten (ahead of only Maryland, which has 10 commits of its own under new coach Mike Locksley) and 73rd nationally.

The Illini could get a bump, though, with three-star Belleville West defensive end Keith Randolph set to announce his commitment at 11 a.m. today. Another possibility for Illinois — four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper out of St. Louis Trinity — won’t announce his commitment until Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-American Game.

That would put Illinois at 12 scholarship freshmen for the 2019 class should it get both Randolph, who got a late offer from Florida State on Tuesday night, and Cooper. The rest of the open scholarships? Think transfers.

We’ll have updates throughout the morning as NLIs are sent in. Stay tuned to see what this class ultimately looks like on the first day of the early signing period.