Champaign legal staff: Leave mayoral, council candidates on ballot

CHAMPAIGN — Three candidates for seats in Champaign government are primed to stay on the April 2 ballot based on a recommendation from city legal staff.

City attorney Fred Stavins on Thursday released opinions on challenges to the petitions of mayoral candidate Azark Cobbs and city council candidates Pattsi Petrie and Kenton Elmore. Stavins said in each case, while some of the candidate's signatures are invalid, they should remain on the ballot.

Cobbs' and Petrie's petitions were challenged by Philip Fiscella, while Chris Beaird objected to Elmore's petitions. The objections cover several topics, such as invalid signatures or forms being improperly filled out.

The city's electoral board will vote Friday morning on whether to adopt Stavins' recommendations. The board generally concurs with what legal staff says.