Legal staff: leave Champaign candidates on ballot

Three candidates for Champaign mayor and city council are primed to stay on the April ballot based on a recommendation from city legal staff.



Philip Fiscella is challenging the nominating petitions of Azark Cobbs, who's running for mayor, and Pattsi Petrie, who's running for an at-large council seat. Chris Beaird is objecting to the candidacy of at-large council candidate Kenton Elmore. The objections cover several topics, such as invalid signatures or the candidate filling out the forms improperly.



City attorney Fred Stavins on Thursday released proposed opinions on each case. He said that while some signatures are invalid, the candidates should stay on the ballot.



The city's electoral board will vote Friday morning on whether to adopt the opinions. The board generally concurs with what legal staff says.