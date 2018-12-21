Champaign candidates to stay on the ballot

As expected, the city of Champaign electoral board has ruled to keep three candidates for mayor and city council on the April ballot.

The three-person board Friday adopted opinions from city legal staff in the cases of Azark Cobbs, a candidate for mayor, and Pattsi Petrie and Kenton Elmore, who are candidates for an at-large city council seat.

The objections covered several topics, such as invalid signatures, or the candidate filling out the forms improperly.

City Attorney Fred Stavins said in the opinions that while some signatures are invalid, the candidates still had more than enough valid signatures and should stay on the ballot.

Councilman Tom Bruno, who was on the electoral board for the Cobbs case, says objections to filings should be taken seriously.

Bruno says in these cases if the petitions don't show a pattern of fraud, at the very least they show a pattern of sloppiness and neglect.

Earlier, an objection to at-large council candidate Michael LaDue was dropped.