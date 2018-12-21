UPDATE: Tennessee fires former UI admin accused of sexual harassment

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m.:

A former University of Illinois administrator who officials say sexually harassed students at the UI School of Architecture has been fired by the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

University spokeswoman Tyra Haag said Lee Waldrep's job as an academic adviser at the College of Architecture and Design was terminated Friday morning. He had been placed on administrative leave Monday, following a News-Gazette report on the UI's investigation into sexual-harassment claims against Waldrep in 2017.

"Unfortunately, the university's standard procedure of performing reference checks was not followed when the college hired Dr. Waldrep. The university is committed to ensuring those across campus who make hiring decisions understand the expectations for adhering to our processes and will take steps to prevent this from happening again," Haag said in an email.

Haag said the University of Tennessee has not received any reports or complaints from students, faculty or staff against Waldrep since he was hired March 1.

Scott Poole, dean of Tennessee's College of Architecture and Design, sent a note to students, faculty and staff Friday, saying Waldrep has been instructed not to return to campus.

"This has been a difficult week for many in our college, and I want to apologize to each of you for any duress this situation has caused," Poole wrote.

"The university has hiring policies and protocols in place to ensure the best faculty and staff are hired. A background check on Dr. Waldrep did not reveal any criminal activity; however, our college did not complete the expected reference checks, which might have prevented this unfortunate situation," he said.

Poole said human-resources staff would be conducting workshops for college employees next semester on hiring practices and the responsibilities for search committee members, to "prevent a similar situation in the future and improve our processes going forward."

Waldrep, former student-services administrator in the UI School of Architecture, left the UI for a job at Illinois Wesleyan in August 2017, just before the UI's report into the sexual-harassment claims was completed. He left Wesleyan in late October and in March took the job at Tennessee, where he was earning $75,000 a year.

Waldrep's profile page at Tennessee had been removed Friday afternoon. Waldrep could not be reached for comment.

Eight UI students had filed complaints in March and April of 2017 against Waldrep, whose $92,687-a-year job involved frequent contact with students, including academic and career advising and working with student organizations.

They alleged he had singled out female students for unwanted attention, touching and other conduct that they felt crossed professional boundaries, according to the investigative report.

Waldrep decided in late July to resign after eight years at the UI and signed a voluntary separation agreement that took effect Aug. 15, according to emails and other documents obtained by The News-Gazette through the Freedom of Information Act. It barred him from seeking further employment at the UI in the future or making any "disparaging" statements about the university or School of Architecture under penalty of a $10,000 fine.

Two weeks later, UI investigator Claire Sharples Brooks issued her report, finding Waldrep had exhibited a pattern of offensive behavior against students, including unwanted touching, causing them emotional stress and undermining their education. She said she would have recommended "adverse employment action" if Waldrep had not resigned and recommended he be barred from returning to the UI, saying he "abused his power as an administrator."

Waldrep had taken a job as associate director for career development at Illinois Wesleyan on Aug. 17 but resigned on Oct. 23, 2017. Wesleyan officials said earlier this week they were unaware of the allegations against Waldrep when he was hired.

UI officials said they provided basic information to Wesleyan about Waldrep's title, dates of employment and salary when the school called for a reference check in July 2017 but declined to answer additional questions. That was before the investigation was completed and when it was still a confidential personnel matter, UI officials said.

Several UI architecture students said this week that they were happy the allegations had come to light, resolving long-standing rumors and alerting future students to Waldrep's behavior.

The students in the report said Waldrep often gave them unsolicited hugs, grabbed their hands, touched or massaged their legs or thighs, rubbed or patted their backs and shoulders and touched their buttocks. Some said they felt physically "trapped" by him during casual interactions. The investigator said male students or faculty felt the need to intervene "on more than one occasion."

The students also said they were fearful about bringing the complaints forward because of Waldrep's role as a career adviser.

Waldrep has declined to comment on the investigation or the allegations. In the report, he denied the more serious accusations and said he always sought permission before hugging a student.

He said any interactions with students through social media, texts or phone calls were related to his job, and he didn't act differently with male and female students, the report said.

Waldrep has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, specializing in academic affairs and career development for architecture students. Before joining the UI, he worked at the University of Maryland and Illinois Institute of Technology, and he's written a book and maintains a website with advice on careers in architecture.