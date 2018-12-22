LIVE! Braggin' Rights

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., BTN

Here's a fun little pregame exercise. Let's check out the top five leading scorers for each team from last year's Braggin' Rights game.

Illinois

Trent Frazier, 22 — Starting guard for the Illini

Leron Black, 20 — Gave up final year of eligibility to turn pro

Mark Smith, 11 — Now plays for Missouri

Michael Finke, 10 — Graduate transfer at Grand Canyon

Mark Alstork, Kipper Nichols & Da'Monte Williams, 2 — Nichols and Williams still with team

Missouri

Kassius Robertson, 22 — Lone season at Missouri as grad transfer was last year

Jordan Barnett, 19 — Also graduated

Blake Harris, 10 — Transferred to N.C. State not long after last year's game

Jeremiah Tilmon, 7 — Still plays for Missouri

Kevin Puryear, 6 — Also still on the Tigers' roster

****

Good evening and Merry Christmas from the Enterprise Center. In what's an annual holiday tradition, we've got a LIVE! Report for you from St. Louis with Illinois and Missouri an hour away from tipoff in the Braggin' Rights game.

Illinois has won five straight, although not that many of the Illini have actual wins under their belts. The only four to have played in this game are Aaron Jordan, Kipper Nichols, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams. Sure, others were around the past year or two to experience one of those five straight victories, but they weren't on the court. It's different.

Even having lost five in a row, Missouri actually has a player on its roster with a Braggin' Rights win in sophomore guard Mark Smith. The Edwardsville native is going to make some history tonight when he plays in consecutive Braggin' Rights game ... but for different teams. Wild.

Take Smith and then add in Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett and, yeah, tonight's game has a couple extra interesting storylines.

In addition to maintaining its hold on the rivalry game, Illinois is trying to keep building off its current two-game winning streak this season. The Illini took down UNLV and East Tennessee State at home.

With tipoff right around the corner, be sure to check out all of our other Braggin' Rights coverage from this week ...

— Smith swap all the rage

— Lineups, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— Asmussen: Bardo calls it down the line

— Oral history of the 1993 3OT Braggin' Rights game

— Braggin' Rights on BTN this year

— Check out the pre-Braggin' Rights party