LIVE! Braggin' Rights

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., BTN

Brad Underwood was a fan of his first Braggin' Rights game a year ago.

"The first year was, I guess, eye opening," he said. "I’m a huge fan of rivalries and been a part of quite a few of them. This one lived up to all the hype and was a lot of fun. The game was passionate and hard played. Now we get ready for round two. We get a Missouri team that’s coming off a great win and is playing awfully well. We’ll have to play well to beat them. It should be everything that good rivalry games are about."

Braggin' Rights, though, is different than other rivalries in Underwood's estimation.

"I think it’s one of those special, special rivalry games that’s very, very good for the game of basketball," he said. "I think it’s great for fans. I think it’s great for our athletes to be a part of something so special. It’s unique in that it’s 50-50 — right down the middle. There’s no home court for either team."

Illinois spent a little extra time this week discussing communication and various ways to communicate on the court when they might not be able to hear the coaches or each other.

Because, yes, the Enterprise Center might get that loud.

"I told them it’s the biggest crowd you’re about to play in front of," Illinois senior guard Aaron Jordan said abou the advice he had for his younger teammates. "You might not be able to hear coach. No, you’re not going to be able hear coach at times. You’ve just got trust the process, trust what we’ve been working on and trust each other out there on the court."

It's simply different than anything Illinois experiences in practice ... or at State Farm Center for that matter.

"You tell them it’s going to be loud," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You tell them we’ve got to communicate. We do some different things in terms of making guys echo calls and understand there’s a little different energy about it because it’s a rivalry. That’s the beauty of the game."

An Illini fan and a Mizzou fan wanted to take a picture with Lovie.



Here's a fun little pregame exercise. Let's check out the top five leading scorers for each team from last year's Braggin' Rights game.

Illinois

Trent Frazier, 22 — Starting guard for the Illini

Leron Black, 20 — Gave up final year of eligibility to turn pro

Mark Smith, 11 — Now plays for Missouri

Michael Finke, 10 — Graduate transfer at Grand Canyon

Mark Alstork, Kipper Nichols & Da'Monte Williams, 2 — Nichols and Williams still with team

Missouri

Kassius Robertson, 22 — Lone season at Missouri as grad transfer was last year

Jordan Barnett, 19 — Also graduated

Blake Harris, 10 — Transferred to N.C. State not long after last year's game

Jeremiah Tilmon, 7 — Still plays for Missouri

Kevin Puryear, 6 — Also still on the Tigers' roster

Good evening and Merry Christmas from the Enterprise Center. In what's an annual holiday tradition, we've got a LIVE! Report for you from St. Louis with Illinois and Missouri an hour away from tipoff in the Braggin' Rights game.

Illinois has won five straight, although not that many of the Illini have actual wins under their belts. The only four to have played in this game are Aaron Jordan, Kipper Nichols, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams. Sure, others were around the past year or two to experience one of those five straight victories, but they weren't on the court. It's different.

Even having lost five in a row, Missouri actually has a player on its roster with a Braggin' Rights win in sophomore guard Mark Smith. The Edwardsville native is going to make some history tonight when he plays in consecutive Braggin' Rights game ... but for different teams. Wild.

Take Smith and then add in Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett and, yeah, tonight's game has a couple extra interesting storylines.

In addition to maintaining its hold on the rivalry game, Illinois is trying to keep building off its current two-game winning streak this season. The Illini took down UNLV and East Tennessee State at home.

With tipoff right around the corner, be sure to check out all of our other Braggin' Rights coverage from this week ...

— Smith swap all the rage

— Lineups, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— Asmussen: Bardo calls it down the line

— Oral history of the 1993 3OT Braggin' Rights game

— Braggin' Rights on BTN this year

— Check out the pre-Braggin' Rights party