LIVE! Braggin' Rights

Missouri 39, Illinois 35 — Halftime

Trent Frazier and Braggin' Rights apparently go pretty well together. The Illinois guard had 22 points last year in his debut. Tonight? He's hit five three-pointers and leads all scorers with 17 points.

That's good for the Illini. They need their best player to play like that. They could also use somebody else to step up a little offensively. Kipper Nichols and Aaron Jordan have five points apiece. They're the next leading scorers. Then Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Andres Feliz have four points apiece, and ... that's it for Illinois.

Jordan Geist (on the strength of three three-pointers) leads Missouri with 11 points. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Tilmon has seven points, Javon Pickett does too and Mark Smith has just three.

To the Twitter machine!

Alan Griffin..... are you in St. Louis? Please check in #illini — jtcorry04 (@jtcorry04) December 23, 2018

I can’t figure out why Tyler Underwood is playing #Illini — Brandon Jefferson (@theBrand0) December 23, 2018

So one dimensional with Trent the only player on the team. Underwood had some pathetic lineups out there and sat Trent at the worst possible time. Ayo needs to find a role!#illini — me (@jumpset51) December 23, 2018

Trent Frazier owns the entire school of Missouri — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) December 23, 2018

Not positive this is accurate but I think Shaun Pruitt was the last player in an Illini uniform to score inside the paint. — Alex Crisafulli (@alexcards79) December 23, 2018

****

Illinois 32, Missouri 32 — 3:54 left in 1st half

How much Brad Underwood has played either Adonis De La Rosa or Samba Kane as the second big man behind Giorgi Bezhanishvili has come down to matchups. Apparently, Underwood considers the matchup against Missouri favors De La Rosa more.

Unfortunately, the graduate transfer 7-footer hasn't given the Illini much of anything tonight. The latest? Completely whiffing on a layup after a tremendous pocket pass from Andres Feliz. Then De La Rosa almost missed everything on a free throw attempt.

But here comes Kane as I'm finishing this update, so there's that.

****

Missouri 21, Illinois 19 — 7:58 left in 1st half

Three-point shooting is the difference so far tonight. Trent Frazier and Aaron Jordan are 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for Illinois. The only problem is everybody else in orange is a combined 0 of 5.

Missouri is 5 of 8 as a team, and three straight by Jordan Geist at one point has the Tigers leading.

****

Illinois 12, Missouri 10 — 14:56 left in 1st half

At one point, not all that long ago, Illinois led 12-4 after turning four Missouri turnovers into its early lead. Then Mark Smith hit a three-pointer. And Xavier Pinson hit another one. And all of a sudden it's just a two-point Illini lead.

A rundown of what else has happened ...

— Jeremiah Tilmon, Javon Pickett and (especially) Smith were all showered with a chorus of boos from the Illinois half of the arena.

— Smith is getting boo'd every time he touches the ball. The sequence when he hit his three-pointer was something. He got the ball. Illinois fans boo'd. He made a deep three-pointer. Missouri fans went nuts.

— Ayo Dosunmu and Jordan Geist have already been called for a double technical.

— And right before this timeout, Adonis De La Rosa looked like he wanted to go after Missouri's Reed Nikko after they got tanglged up.

****

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., BTN

Brad Underwood was a fan of his first Braggin' Rights game a year ago.

"The first year was, I guess, eye opening," he said. "I’m a huge fan of rivalries and been a part of quite a few of them. This one lived up to all the hype and was a lot of fun. The game was passionate and hard played. Now we get ready for round two. We get a Missouri team that’s coming off a great win and is playing awfully well. We’ll have to play well to beat them. It should be everything that good rivalry games are about."

Braggin' Rights, though, is different than other rivalries in Underwood's estimation.

"I think it’s one of those special, special rivalry games that’s very, very good for the game of basketball," he said. "I think it’s great for fans. I think it’s great for our athletes to be a part of something so special. It’s unique in that it’s 50-50 — right down the middle. There’s no home court for either team."

Also, this ...

****

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., BTN

Illinois spent a little extra time this week discussing communication and various ways to communicate on the court when they might not be able to hear the coaches or each other.

Because, yes, the Enterprise Center might get that loud.

"I told them it’s the biggest crowd you’re about to play in front of," Illinois senior guard Aaron Jordan said abou the advice he had for his younger teammates. "You might not be able to hear coach. No, you’re not going to be able hear coach at times. You’ve just got trust the process, trust what we’ve been working on and trust each other out there on the court."

It's simply different than anything Illinois experiences in practice ... or at State Farm Center for that matter.

"You tell them it’s going to be loud," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You tell them we’ve got to communicate. We do some different things in terms of making guys echo calls and understand there’s a little different energy about it because it’s a rivalry. That’s the beauty of the game."

An Illini fan and a Mizzou fan wanted to take a picture with Lovie.



He only took a photo with the Illini one. #BragginRights — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) December 23, 2018

****

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., BTN

Here's a fun little pregame exercise. Let's check out the top five leading scorers for each team from last year's Braggin' Rights game.

Illinois

Trent Frazier, 22 — Starting guard for the Illini

Leron Black, 20 — Gave up final year of eligibility to turn pro

Mark Smith, 11 — Now plays for Missouri

Michael Finke, 10 — Graduate transfer at Grand Canyon

Mark Alstork, Kipper Nichols & Da'Monte Williams, 2 — Nichols and Williams still with team

Missouri

Kassius Robertson, 22 — Lone season at Missouri as grad transfer was last year

Jordan Barnett, 19 — Also graduated

Blake Harris, 10 — Transferred to N.C. State not long after last year's game

Jeremiah Tilmon, 7 — Still plays for Missouri

Kevin Puryear, 6 — Also still on the Tigers' roster

****

Good evening and Merry Christmas from the Enterprise Center. In what's an annual holiday tradition, we've got a LIVE! Report for you from St. Louis with Illinois and Missouri an hour away from tipoff in the Braggin' Rights game.

Illinois has won five straight, although not that many of the Illini have actual wins under their belts. The only four to have played in this game are Aaron Jordan, Kipper Nichols, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams. Sure, others were around the past year or two to experience one of those five straight victories, but they weren't on the court. It's different.

Even having lost five in a row, Missouri actually has a player on its roster with a Braggin' Rights win in sophomore guard Mark Smith. The Edwardsville native is going to make some history tonight when he plays in consecutive Braggin' Rights game ... but for different teams. Wild.

Take Smith and then add in Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett and, yeah, tonight's game has a couple extra interesting storylines.

In addition to maintaining its hold on the rivalry game, Illinois is trying to keep building off its current two-game winning streak this season. The Illini took down UNLV and East Tennessee State at home.

With tipoff right around the corner, be sure to check out all of our other Braggin' Rights coverage from this week ...

— Smith swap all the rage

— Lineups, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— Asmussen: Bardo calls it down the line

— Oral history of the 1993 3OT Braggin' Rights game

— Braggin' Rights on BTN this year

— Check out the pre-Braggin' Rights party