Police: Christmas Eve shootings leave 3 with ‘non-life-threatening’ injuries

CHAMPAIGN — Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following multiple shootings on Christmas Eve that police believe are not related.

— Champaign police responded to the first incident, in the 1400 block of North McKinley Avenue, around 10:33 p.m.

— Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but were later informed that a 32-year-old male had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound,” Lt. Nate Rath said Tuesday morning.

— At approximately 11:08 a.m., Champaign police responded to the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot.

There, they found a 29-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening injury consistent with a gunshot wound, Rath said. She was taken to a local hospital.

— Around 11:46 p.m., Rath said police were told a 54-year-old year old man had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The location where he was shot was undetermined, Rath said.

“Champaign Police are processing information and evidence from all three incidents and are actively working to identify the circumstances leading up to all incidents,” Rath said. “These investigations are in the initial stages, but preliminary information suggests the shootings are not related and are not random acts of violence.

No suspect information was available Christmas morning, Rath said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact CPD at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.